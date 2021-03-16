In an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19, the Smith County Commissioners Court ratified an agreement between Henderson and Smith counties for out of county inmate housing.
Smith County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy John Shoemaker said 68 inmates will be housed outside of the county.
“It’s for us to be able to quarantine inmates when they come in,” Shoemaker said. “Our population is so high that we need to ship some out to keep COVID at bay, giving us more room for that movement. If an inmate goes to the hospital we take them back into our custody.”
The court unanimously voted to authorize the renewal of the Texas Anti-Gang center grant from the office of the governor’s homeland security 2021.
Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran said the grant that has been very successful locally.
“The TAG grant has been hugely successful,” Moran said. “It has been a great thing for the community."
Public Comments
Bob Brewer spoke out against businesses that continue to enforce mask policies despite the termination of Governor Greg Abbott’s state mandates.
Brewer said businesses that force clients to use a mask are using a method that is "ineffective," and he said the mask makes it difficult for him to breathe.
“Businesses are enforcing a presumptive ‘protection of life’. Forcing masks is jeopardizing my life- I can’t breathe with a mask on,” Brewer said. “Is not my health and life expectancy being put at risk under an unfounded suspicion that masks prevent the virus? It is the opinion of many scientists and engineers including state Senator Bob Hall that masks don’t work. “
Dalila Reynoso also speaks frequently before the commissioners court, and has consistently advocated for incarcerated people with mental health conditions in general, but more specifically in the Smith County Jail.
“Two million people with mental illnesses are booked each year,” Reynoso said. “The vast majority of individuals were involved in non-violent crimes. Most people in jails have not yet gone to trial and have not been convicted of a crime. Once in jail, they may not receive treatment and get worse, not better, and stay longer than their counterparts without mental illnesses.”
She went on to say that mentally ill individuals tend to be trapped in a cycle of having difficulty accessing housing which leads to homelessness, which leads them to emergency rooms, and eventually getting rearrested.
Christin Bentley, co-founder of the East Texas Freedom Coalition, also has spoken before the court on numerous occasions- today she asked that the court get involved in opposing Texas House Bill 3.
“I was in Austin this past week and testified in opposition of the bill HB3 and extension of the Texas Disaster Act,” Bentley said. “This is a bill I have a lot of problems with. I think the commissioners court should be aware of the bill and the impact it has on your authority and the authority of the county judge.”
Bentley said bill takes away the power of local governments to respond to emergency situations like the pandemic, and places sole decision making authority in the hands of the governor.
“There are checks and balance in place with the county rather than one person in charge in Austin over entire state,” Bentley said. “The bill violates our constitution and separation of power, and it does impact your authority … I hope you all can talk about it and register your opposition.”