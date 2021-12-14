Smith County commissioners have approved the reconfiguration of county election precincts.
Refiguring the precincts “is really the final pin in our redistricting process,” Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran said during Tuesday's meeting. Commissioners approved a new redistricting map in November.
The new election precinct boundaries make things more efficient, logistically appropriate and alleviate confusion, Moran said.
Elections Administrator Michelle Allcon said the reconfiguration of precincts happens not only every 10 years with the release of the census, but Smith County officials look at it every two years to "make sure we are following the Texas Election Code.”
Some requirements for election precincts include that they meet territorial and population requirements and cannot have more than one commissioner or congressional district. Other factors considered are school district and city boundaries.
The reconfiguration does not change a voter's House district, commissioner precinct or justice of the peace precinct, Allcon said. The percentage of Republican or Democratic precincts also are not changed, she added.
“Anything that a voter is already eligible to vote on remains the same,” she said.
The changes made to the Smith County election precincts map are:
- Changes 1 and 2: Voting Pct. 32 has broken into two, creating Pcts. 24 and 53.
- Change 3: In order to follow the Van ISD line, voting Pct. 17 took in a part of Pct. 15 and Pct. 5.
- Change 4: Pct. 5 took in some of Pct. 17 to follow the Lindale ISD lines.
- Change 5a: Voting Pct. 19 in Lindale extended into voting Pct. 5 to follow the city limits boundary.
- Change 5b: Pct. 49 was created between the Lindale city limits and Pct.6 due to growth in the area.
- Change 6: The Pct. 15 boundary was moved to meet up with Hideaway city limits line.
- Change 7: A new Pct. 85 was created between the Lindale city limits and Hideaway city limits.
- Change 8: A piece of Pct. 4 was moved into Pct. 7 to clean up the boundary lines.
- Change 9: Pcts. 49, 65 and 48 were combined to increase population size.
- Change 10: A bit of land connected to the city of Tyler was moved from Pct. 44 to Pct. 35.
- Change 11: Pct. 76 took in Pct. 63 to get a bigger population.
- Change 12: Pct. 36 took in Pct. 80 to get a bigger population.
- Change 13: Pct. 61 took in Pct. 64 to get a bigger population.
- Change 14: Pct. 43 took in Pct. 70 to get a bigger population.
- Change 15: Pct. 77 took in Pct. 72 and 78 to get a bigger population.
- Change 16: A single block was moved into Pct. 74.
- Change 17: Pct. 40 had to be split, so following the boundary of Texas 49 Loop, Pct. 33 was created to take away population.
- Change 18: Pct. 71 was too large, so some area was given to Pct. 58. Pct. 72 also took some territory from Pct. 33.
- Change 19: A chunk of Pct. 40 was moved into Pct. 37 along the Whitehouse ISD boundary. Some lines were also changed between Pct. 37 and 58 to clean up the line.
- Change 20: Pct. 55 was too large, so Shiloh Road was used as a boundary to spit it and create Pct. 51.
- Change 21: Pct. 57 was created because the area could not be shifted into Pct. 56 because of the commissioner line.
- Change 22: Pct. 51 took in some new territory.
- Change 23: Pct. 30 took in some new territory.
- Change 24: The boundary line between Chapel Hill and Whitehouse ISDs was cleaned up.
- Change 25: Pct. 45 took a part of Pct. 30 and cleaned up the border.
- Change 26: Pct. 28 took in some of Pct. 30 area.
To see maps of each individual voting precinct, visit tinyurl.com/smithvotingprecincts .
Commissioners on Tuesday also approved a resolution to proclaim Saturday as Progressive Missionary Baptist Church Day in Smith County. This resolution is in celebration of the church's 50th anniversary.
JoAnn Hampton, Pct. 4 commissioner, said “the church in the Black community is very important to us.” The church is a place for worship, education, politics and many other things, she added.
Hampton read the resolution that stated the Progressive Missionary Baptist Church began in Tyler in 1971. Today, the Rev. James E. Brice Sr. is the pastor and “is leading the way for the church to serve God and community for an additional 50 years.”