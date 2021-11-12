Smith County Commissioners on Friday approved the canvassed votes for both the constitutional amendments and the road and bridge bond in the Nov. 2 election.
The canvass returns make it official that voters in Smith County passed the eight statewide constitutional amendments and the $45 million road and bridge bond, which passed by about a 63% margin.
The first phase of the project, which was $39.5 million, was passed in 2017, with 73% of voter support, and will have improved around 200 miles of roads by 2022, according to the county. Now, the second phase will improve 283 more miles of roads over the next several years, making for an estimated total of 483 miles of roads completed by the end of both phases.
"We are looking forward to building some more roads in the next three years,” County Judge Nathaniel Moran said.
When looking at the canvassing returns, Smith County Elections Administrator Michelle Allcon said the number of people who checked in and the number of votes cast will hardly ever be exactly the same for a multitude of reasons.
In the Nov. 2 election, there were three more voters who checked in than votes cast, Allcon said. She attributed this inconsistency to what she called "walkaways," which is when a voter checked in but failed to put the ballot itself into the ballot box. For this reason, she said it is important to have a poll worker stand by the exit to make sure people do not walk out the door without casting their ballot.
“We did have three walkaways this election. One at the First Christian location and two at the Noonday location," Allcon said, adding this is unfortunate but it does occasionally happen during elections.
A total of 10,839 voters checked in, yet the total number of votes cast was 10,386. One thing to consider is a limited ballot, Allcon said. When someone moves to Smith County but has not changed their voter registration then they are allowed to vote over issues that occur in both counties, but not county-specific elections.
Similarly, Allcon said those with a limited ballot could vote for the constitutional amendments but not the countywide bond. With limited ballots, those who cannot vote on the Smith County-specific items are still tallied for the road and bridge bond but will be marked as undervotes, Allcon said. This means that no selection was made.
Another reason is a provisional ballot. In this case voters say they have registered but they can’t be found in the voter registration roll, so some investigating has to be done to determine if their vote does or does not count, Allcon said.
Provisional votes do not get put into the total results until after the elections office and the ballot board determine if the vote did or did not count, she added.
Moran said those who like to look closely at voter numbers will appreciate this specific information about the recent election.