Smith County Pct. 5 Deputy Constable Wesley Hicks was appointed Tuesday by commissioners as the interim constable.
Pct. 5 Constable Jeff McClenny's resignation is effective Oct. 5, and Hicks' appointment will be effective Oct. 6. Pct. 5 serves the Lindale and Hideaway areas.
McClenny previously recommended that Hicks be named interim constable, and Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran said he received many calls in support of his selection.
“This will be a fabulous positional appointment for Wesley, and we’re just pleased to peaches that he would be willing to take this role on and thankful and grateful that he would do so,” Moran said.
Hicks said he is “appreciative” of the opportunity to serve in the position.
“I want to thank Judge Moran and this court for having the confidence in me to lead the Pct. 5 constable office into the future,” he said. “I’m humbled by the overwhelming community support, and I do not take this appointment lightly.”
Hicks said he is grateful for the support of McClenny, others in the Pct. 5 constable office, constituents, his family, wife and others who have encouraged him along the way.
“I want everyone here to know I will continue to serve the citizens of Smith County and Pct. 5 with honor, integrity and fairness,” he said.
Pct. 3 Commissioner Terry Phillips said since he found out McClenny was leaving, he has taken more time to get to know Hicks.
“I knew (Hicks) a little bit before this, but I found out where his heart and his mind was — it's all in for the constituents of the Lindale area, the northern part of the county,” Phillips said. “He has a very calm, steady demeanor about himself, and I think he will be just what that office needs to carry on.”
McClenny announced he would be resigning from his position almost two weeks ago to take a job as San Augustine ISD police chief.
“I have resigned from office as Constable Pct. 5 of Smith County,” McClenny said in a statement to the county announcing his resignation. “This decision was the hardest, yet the easiest. My wife is a school administer at West Sabine ISD, and it has created a distance barrier. I was presented with an opportunity to interview and was offered the police chief’s position at San Augustine ISD. This decision is a family decision, and Kena and I are truly grateful for the doors that God has opened for us.”
McClenny has been Pct. 5 Constable for six years, and he has worked in law enforcement for 21 years.
“I cannot express the gratitude from the overwhelming amount of support,” he said at the Sept. 20 commissioners meeting. “Thank you Smith County and Pct. 5 for allowing me to serve you. It has truly been an honor, and I hope that I’ve served with integrity, fairness and compassion.
“I am only closing a chapter in my life and my career and opening another.”