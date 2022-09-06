Smith County Commissioners have approved the fiscal year 2023 budget and tax rate, which followed the theme of “staying the course.”
“Stay the course is there for this reason: Over the last six years I hope as people look back (and) … they see we’ve stayed the course on trying to make good budget decisions year after year, each year focusing on a different area,” Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran previously said, as he gave an overview of the proposed fiscal year 2023 budget.
The adopted budget will put continued focus on four priority areas. These include the 475th District Court, road and bridge funding, investing in employees, law enforcement staffing and a lower tax rate.
With the new 475th District Court coming, the county has budgeted for approximately $1.5 million to pay for additional staffing, operations of the court, benefits for indirect staff and other things. The state will pay for the incoming district judge.
In FY22 the county focused on pay increases for jail staff and in FY23 that focus will be put on staffing law enforcement. This is less about pay and more about ensuring the county has the right number of positions to take care of residents’ needs, Moran previously told the Tyler Morning Telegraph.
Through continuing to put a priority on road and bridge funding, Moran said the goal within the next few years is to increase the dedicated portion of funding for this department that comes from the existing tax rate until it reaches 5 cents.
In FY19 the dedicated amount was 2.94 cents and was increased to 3.75 cents in FY22. The proposed raise for FY23 is 4.25 cents.
Pay increase of approximately 14% will be given this year to those who work in judicial support and as clerks. Overall, the county will be raising employees’ baseline pay by around 5%. Elected officials will see a 3% increase.
This year's approved tax rate is 33 cents, down from the 33.5 cent tax rate in FY22.
To see a detailed outline of the FY23 proposed budget and tax rate you can visit www.bit.ly/smithcountybudget .
The adopted budget will be uploaded online for the public to view soon.
Commissioners also proclaimed Sept. 4 Dr. S.L. Curry Jr. Day in the county.
Pct. 4 Commissioner JoAnn Hampton said, ”We are so blessed to have a man of (Curry’s) caliber as one of our ministers here in Smith County and we want to thank you for all that you do.”
“You have really been a servant to this community," she said.
Hampton read a resolution stating that Curry earned his bachelors of art in 1971, masters of religion education in 1987 and his doctorate of ministry degree in 1998. He has been serving at New Zion Baptist Church in Winona since 1982.
Curry also served as the moderator of the East Texas Baptist Association for 11 years and currently serves as the president of the Texas Education Baptist State Convention.
“Smith County can celebrate and honor (Curry) for his 40 years of faithful service and dedication as the shepherd of New Zion Baptist Church, Winona,” Hampton said.