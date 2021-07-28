The Smith County Elections Commission on Thursday will hear a presentation about the operations of the county's elections office and receive advice about appointing someone for the elections administrator role.
The meeting comes after the commission accepted the resignation of former Smith County Elections Administrator Denise Hernandez on May 6.
On June 1, she was arrested on two assault charges for accusations of giving workers a colon cleanser they believed was an energy drink.
Hernandez, 54, of Athens, was booked into the Smith County Jail and released the same day.
During the Thursday meeting, the commission is set to receive a report from the interim Smith County Elections Administrator Michelle Allcon regarding operations of the Smith County Elections Office.
Allcon, who is elections coordinator for Erath County, was named interim administrator on May 6 while the county searches for a permanent hire.
In the closed executive session, the commission will have a consultation and seek legal advice regarding the commission's duties related to the appointment, employment and duties of the Smith County elections administrator.
Hernandez, who was hired in late January, issued two letters in May to Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran, including a resignation on May 3 and another the next day asking to rescind the request.
In the second letter to Moran, Hernandez said she originally wanted to quit due to a “childish incident.”
According to the affidavit related to Hernandez's arrest, the colon cleanser she is accused of placing in the employees' drinks amplified their pre-existing medical conditions and caused them pain.
When she asked if they finished their drinks she gave them, Hernandez placed a canister of colon cleanser on the counter, and she started making fun of them, the affidavit stated.
The worker said Hernandez admitted she put the colon cleanser in their drinks and told them it was Spark. The elections worker said she was afraid to say anything because Hernandez “was a bully and she did not want to lose her job," the affidavit read.