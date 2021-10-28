Smith County and city of Tyler officials are warning residents to be careful as high winds have caused trees, limbs and power lines to fall into the road and taken out power at traffic intersections.
The Tyler Police Department is trying to restore power to traffic signals along Cumberland Road with generators as well as other major intersections. Officers are working to put out cones on streets with downed trees, limbs or power lines.
Drivers are asked to avoid the following areas due to either loss of power or a downed power line: the 2900 Block of W. Erwin for a down power line, U.S. 69 North and Loop 323 intersection, West Gentry and Loop 323 (U.S. 69 N), and Silver Creek and WNW Loop 323.
Police said drivers should treat a "dark" traffic signal like a four-way stop in which each vehicle comes to a complete stop and takes its turn going through the intersection.
Some school zone beacons are having power losses, and drivers should pay attention to road signs and follow directions when traveling through school zones.
Several Tyler parks also have reports of downed trees, including Lindsey Park which is without power. Crews will be out Friday morning to clean up.
To report a fallen tree or limb within Tyler city limits, contact the Streets Department at (903) 531-1393 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday or the Tyler Police Department’s non-emergency line at (903) 531-1000 during off-duty hours.
To report power outages, contact Oncor at 1-888-313-4747 to report power outages and downed power lines. For reporting downed power lines, contact the police department's non-emergency line.
Smith County Engineer Frank Davis said his department got calls every five to 10 minutes since 1 p.m. about large limbs or entire trees covering the roadways. He said crews are responding as fast as they can.
The Smith County Road and Bridge Department has reported trees or limbs down on the following County Roads: 1131, 1134, 121, 178, 210, 2167, 219, 2199, 262, 287, 3203, 356, 373, 374, 378, 384, 4100, 411, 4131, 422, 431, 447, 470 and 486.
Smith County Fire Marshal Jay Brooks said while the county is not under a burn ban, due to the wind, Smith County has a "high risk of wildfires.” He's also seeing reports of downed power lines along with the trees.
“If you encounter downed power lines, always assume they are live, stay clear, and contact the electric company or call 911 immediately,” Brooks said.
To report a tree or limb on a county road, call dispatch at 903-566-6600.