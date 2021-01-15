All non-emergency Smith County offices will be closed for business on Monday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Offices will reopen for normal business hours on Tuesday.
The Smith County Commissioners Court will meet at its regularly scheduled time, 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, in the Annex Building, 200 E. Ferguson.
The City of Palestine has announced the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday schedule for city facilities.
The following city offices and facilities will close Monday and will resume normal business hours on Tuesday:
• City Hall
• Palestine Economic Development and Main Street Offices
• Palestine Parks and Recreation Offices
• Palestine Visitor Center
• Palestine Public Library will be closed Monday. All library materials (books, CDs, and DVDs) can be returned 24/7 in the book drop located on the curb outside of the Mall’s main entrance.
The following is scheduled from public works:
• City garbage will run as scheduled
• The compost site on Spring Street will be closed on Saturday, and on Monday and will reopen on Tuesday.
• To report after-hours and holiday water/sewer/road issues that require immediate attention, please contact City Hall at 903-729-2254, and press “0” for immediate assistance.
Residents are asked to dial 911 for emergency issues.