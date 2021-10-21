Early childhood educators were the focus of the Breakfast for Champions Thursday in Tyler.
Smith County Champions for Children named Brandee Overshown its Educator of the Year and gave out a new award during its annual event at Ornelas Activity Center to honor childcare educators.
“Childcare teachers have an important role to play in the healthy development of children in our community. It is important to take a moment to recognize the amazing work going on in childcare centers throughout our community every day,” said Andria Horton, executive director of the nonprofit agency. “While we are recognizing two amazing women for their role in providing high quality care in East Texas, this event will honor all childcare teachers and staff who are preparing the next generation of leaders in our community.”
The group named Brandee Overshown, director of Ebenezer Day Care in Tyler, Educator of the Year. Overshown began in early childhood education in 2005 at Creative Kids Learning Center. She then moved to a different position at Tyler Day Nursery.
“This is when my desire to teach young children went from a fun job to my passion," said Overshown, who became director of Ebenezer Daycare Center in June 2017. “I enjoyed every aspect of being a Pre-K teacher — especially the idea that I was given the opportunity to help mold these young minds and I was able to interact with, love on and teach all who were in my care."
The nonprofit added a new award this year, the Legacy Award, which went to Louise Dyer. Dyer serves as head of school at Oak Forest Montessori School.
Horton said she was grateful for the work Champions for Children does in the community.
“So far this year, Champions for Children has seen 2,500 participants from over 200 childcare centers in 32 Texas counties through our teacher training program with weekly classes and quarterly conferences, but Champions does not stop with training," Horton said. "Every teacher has access to continued mentoring and support through our Child Development Specialists who provide ongoing insight and recommendations to teachers for their continued success in the early childhood classroom. Even with the best trained caregivers, some children need additional support, and Champions for Children is able to stand in the gap and serve those children and families.”
For more information, visit championsforchildren.org.