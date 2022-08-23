Smith County Commissioners lifted the county's burn ban after East Texas received substantial rainfall Monday.
“Sometimes there's easy decisions and then sometimes there's really easy decisions, nd I have a feeling that this is one of those really easy decisions today after the amount of rain we’ve gotten the last couple of days,'' said County Judge Nathaniel Moran.
Smith County Fire Marshall Jay Brooks agreed that lifting the burn ban was an easy decision.
The choice to lift the burn ban, which was put in place on July 5, was made based on the amount of rain the county received, Brooks said.
Brooks previously said that for the burn ban to be lifted the county needed to see around 4 to 6 inches of rain. According to the National Weather Service in Shreveport, by around midday Monday areas had already received anywhere from 2 to 5 inches of rain or a little more.
Smith County is among several other East Texas counties that have lifted their burn bans, including Gregg, Rusk, Henderson, Wood, Upshur and others.