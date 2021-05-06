Following an over an hour-long meeting in closed session, the Smith County Elections Commission voted to accept Denise Hernandez’s original resignation as county elections administrator and deny her later statement rescinding the request.
In her second letter to Smith County Judge Moran, Hernandez said she originally wanted to quit due to a “childish incident.” Hernandez, who was hired in late January, gave her resignation letter on Monday, and on Tuesday she attempted to rescind the request.
The Smith County Elections Commission, which oversees the hiring and firing of the elections administrator role, voted in favor of accepting her resignation following the executive session.
The board then approved offering Michelle Allcon the role of interim Smith County elections administrator while the county searches for a permanent hire. Allcon is currently the elections coordinator for Erath County, which is west of Dallas and has Stephenville as a county seat.
Prior to the vote on the resignation, Moran issued a statement recommending the election commission accept Hernandez’s original resignation effective by close of business on Friday.
He added that “elections administration and integrity are extremely important” and both have always been a “top priority” for him.
While Moran said he would not comment on personnel issues, he noted the administration of the recent May 1 city and school board went well and his decision was not rooted in that election.
He then thanked Hernandez for her three months of work as the Smith County elections administrator, saying that her experience in election administration immediately raised the level of election expertise and service the county provided to its citizens.
“I wish her the very best as she moves to her next challenge,” Moran’s statement read.”As for Smith County, we will be fine. We will once again begin the process to find a permanent elections administrator. While we undertake that process, it is my recommendation to the Elections Commission that we invite Michelle Allcon, who is presently the Elections Coordinator for Erath County, to serve as our interim Elections Administrator as quickly as she is able to make the geographic transition.”
Following the meeting, Hernandez walked out of the room. She later declined to comment concerning the commission's decision.
At the beginning of the commission meeting, a few people spoke in favor of keeping Hernandez, including Hector Garza.
Garza noted big changes that he's seen in the elections office, and said Hernandez is easy to get along with.
"We all make mistakes, but if anyone of us can cast the first stone I’m not the one to do it," Garza said. "I don’t know whatever it was, but I’d like to ask the committee to work around and vote in favor of keeping her."
Hernandez said in the second letter that since issuing her resignation she realized her love for the job and wants to continue as elections administrator.
"I no longer want to resign and would like to request that I be allowed to keep working in my current role," Hernandez wrote in a letter obtained by the Tyler Morning Telegraph on Thursday. "I understand the inconvenience that resignation can cause and believe that my commitment to the company can overcome this challenge."
Hernandez previously served as the Henderson County elections administrator since 2008 before being hired to lead the Smith County office on Jan. 26.
The vacancy in the role occurred when former Smith County Elections Administrator Karen Nelson accepted the position of chief deputy elections administrator in December last year.
At the time of her hire, Moran said hiring Hernandez was a step forward in improving election administration in Smith County, which has been a focus for the commissioners court.
He noted her statewide reputation for excellence and her 13 years of experience in elections administration “to strengthen the Smith County Elections Office, and to build an elections team that is second-to-none in the state.”
Hernandez began her work in Henderson County in 1999 as a property tax bookkeeper. She became the county’s first elections administrator in 2008. She said she was instrumental in the creation of the office.
Nelson accepted her chief deputy role on Dec. 8, 2020. She began volunteering for the Smith County Elections Office in 2001, and she started full time for the elections office in 2005. Nelson worked as the elections administrator since 2007.