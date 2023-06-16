The Smith County Bar Foundation has established “The President’s Circle,” an Annual Giving Program to assist the organization in procuring resources to further advance its mission.

The Smith County Bar Foundation exists to further justice and promote the rule of law by providing resources and education to the community.

The 2023 Co-Chairs for the newly inaugurated President’s Circle were former Tyler Mayor Barbara R. Bass and retired Federal Magistrate Judge Judith Guthrie.

“We wish to thank those contributors who have joined together to make this fundraising effort a success. We both applaud each one of you for not only helping us meet our goal but to exceed it,” Barbara Bass said. “Your resources are vital to this organization.”

The inaugural goal for the new annual giving program was $30,000 and that goal was exceeded by $2,000.

During the 2022-2023 fiscal year, the Smith County Bar Foundation hosted and sponsored the Smith County Regional Mock High School Mock Trial, launched the People’s Law School, offered its Legal Line Service to the community and recently created a scholarship program for high school and college students interested in the legal or law enforcement profession.

‘The Fellows Program’, the previous fundraising campaign, began during the organization’s inception in 2002. That campaign helped to raise significant resources to fund the programs and services offered to our community by the Bar Foundation. The Board decided to sunset ‘The Fellows Program’ and begin an annual fundraising campaign after the completion of a strategic planning process.

“We are grateful to have the legal community as well as the community at large support the Smith County Bar Foundation. We could not do this without you,” added Denise Hawk, Executive Director.