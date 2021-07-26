Smith County’s Assistant Road Administrator Charley Miller is retiring this week after 21 years of service to the county.
“I have really enjoyed all of the employees I’ve worked with,” Miller said. “I’ve made a lot of good friends.”
Before coming to the Smith County Road and Bridge Department, Miller served in the Army as military police for three years, then worked at a police department and sheriff’s office in Oklahoma for seven years.
Miller was hired by the Road and Bridge Department as a part-time laborer on June 5, 2000. He immediately was sent to “jail school” to become a trustee supervisor. The Road and Bridge Department have used Smith County Jail trustees for some of its roadwork labor.
When Miller completed the school a few weeks later, he was changed to full-time status. He was promoted to Maintenance Supervisor in October 2001. In that position, he oversaw all the ditch cleaning, driveway culverts, and any work that was done by the backhoes.
In July 2002, Miller became Field Superintendent to oversee all work being done in the field by the county crews. He was also in charge of contract trucks and part-time workers hired through temp services.
In May of 2008, he became Assistant Road Administrator, directly under Road Administrator Doug Nicholson. In this position, Miller was certified as a flood plain manager, assisted in the daily operations of the Road and Bridge Department, and had the opportunity to work with all the contractors that do roadwork for the county -- from new subdivisions being built to county roads and bridges being reconstructed.
Miller also is the certified inspector for the county’s underground storage tanks, which includes reading the fuel pumps daily; and takes care of the county’s storm water management, which is mandated by the state.
Miller recalled all of the great years working with Nicholson and recently retired office manager Ann Somerville. “It was a great comradery in the front office, he said. “It made each day pleasurable.”
Miller’s last day in the office is Friday, July 30.
Miller and his wife of almost 31 years, Deana, have plans to set out and visit their first great-grandchild in Montana after retirement.
They have two sons and two daughters, six grandsons and one granddaughter, and one great-grandson.