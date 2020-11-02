In 2016, Smith County residents cast a total of 85,230 votes in the general election. This year, 78,781 votes, or 92% of that total, have already been cast – all before the polls open on Election Day.
Officials are thus expecting record-breaking voter turnout today – a possibility Elections Administrator Karen Nelson said she and her staff have been preparing for.
Her best advice for those headed to cast their ballots? Be patient.
“With the six-foot distancing we have in place, it does make the line look longer than it would if everybody was packed into a room,” Nelson said. “Just be patient.”
Each of 35 polling locations in Smith County is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and registered Smith County voters are eligible to vote at any of those sites.
While the busiest times for voting are typically early in the morning and after 5 p.m., the county will post updates on its Facebook, Instagram and Twitter pages regarding wait times at each location throughout the day to help voters avoid large crowds and lengthy lines.
A map detailing the addresses of all 35 stations will also be posted so that those facing long lines at one polling location can “always see about going to the next closest place,” Nelson said.
Should voters notice any problems with their machines or ballots, Nelson advises them to stay put and to inform elections officials at their polling location right away.
“Your ballot is your ballot,” Nelson said. “If you notice something wrong, plant your feet and do not leave the polling location until you talk to the election judges.”
David Stein and Nancy Nichols, area leaders for the Smith County Republican and Democratic parties, also encouraged voters to know their rights on Election Day.
Among the advice they shared were these tips:
• If the polls close while you are waiting in line, stay in line.
• If you make a mistake on your ballot, ask for a new one.
• If your name does not appear on the list of registered voters or you are turned away for another reason, request a provisional ballot.
"You have the right to vote," they said.
For more elections information, visit smith-county.com and click on the red elections banner at the top of the webpage.