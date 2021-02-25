Smith County logo

The Smith County Animal Control and Shelter will begin charging small fees to offset the costs of housing dogs at the shelter. 

These fees are set to begin on April 1 after Smith County Animal Control and Shelter Supervisor Amber Greene gave a report to the Smith County Commissioners Court and the plan was approved on Tuesday. 

Greene said a dog stays at the shelter for an average time of 15 days and that time costs Smith County $77. 

In the past, adoptions were free but on April 1, the process will cost $30. This fee includes some vaccinations, a microchip and 30 days of pet health insurance.

The person who adopts the dog must get their animal spayed or neutered, as well as get a rabies shot, within 30 days of adoption. If a dog is already sterilized, the adoption fee will be $50, Greene added.

Other fees will be $10 per dog for rescue groups (with some exclusions), owner reclaim fees starting at $25 for a first offense and $10 for a microchip. There are also fees for animal cruelty housing, inspections of dangerous animals and dangerous/wild animal registrations.

The Smith County Animal Control and Shelter, located at 322 E. Ferguson St. in downtown Tyler, is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, call 903-266-4303 or visit smith-county.com/government/departments/animal-shelter.

