The Smith County Animal Control and Shelter will begin charging small fees to offset the costs of housing dogs at the shelter.
These fees are set to begin on April 1 after Smith County Animal Control and Shelter Supervisor Amber Greene gave a report to the Smith County Commissioners Court and the plan was approved on Tuesday.
Greene said a dog stays at the shelter for an average time of 15 days and that time costs Smith County $77.
In the past, adoptions were free but on April 1, the process will cost $30. This fee includes some vaccinations, a microchip and 30 days of pet health insurance.
The person who adopts the dog must get their animal spayed or neutered, as well as get a rabies shot, within 30 days of adoption. If a dog is already sterilized, the adoption fee will be $50, Greene added.
Other fees will be $10 per dog for rescue groups (with some exclusions), owner reclaim fees starting at $25 for a first offense and $10 for a microchip. There are also fees for animal cruelty housing, inspections of dangerous animals and dangerous/wild animal registrations.
The Smith County Animal Control and Shelter, located at 322 E. Ferguson St. in downtown Tyler, is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, call 903-266-4303 or visit smith-county.com/government/departments/animal-shelter.