No person, or animal, should spend the holidays alone, which is why the Smith County Animal Control is hosting Pupsgiving this month.
In celebration of the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday, the shelter will be offering free adoptions and also encouraging people to foster for the holiday. Pupsgiving will be happening Nov. 19 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the shelter, 322 E. Ferguson St.
Currently the shelter is close to being full and they want to open up more space for animals that will be coming in over the holiday, said Animal Control and Shelter Supervisor Amber Greene. The shelter also wants as many of the animals as possible to be able to enjoy the holiday as well.
While it would be great to see adoptions happening on Pupsgiving, she understands not everyone can commit to having a dog long term, which is why fostering is being encouraged as well, Greene said.
“If they do a foster fill and they end up wanting to adopt the animal, then that's what we’re hoping too,” she said.
For anyone who is interested in adopting or fostering, all you need to bring is a photo ID, Greene said.
Around the holidays it is typical to see an uptick in animals being brought into the shelter, however, at this time there has been a significant increase in animal intakes in general, she said.
Every day pretty much all day, the shelter receives calls about stray dogs or animals that need to be picked up, Greene said. It is to a point where they have to make people wait a couple of days while they try to make room in the shelter before anyone is able to come pick up the animal.
This issue has really picked up in the last few weeks, she added,
“It's not just a problem that we're having, it is a national problem that all shelters and rescues are having,” Greene said. “There's no dogs going anywhere. My guess is because of inflation – the vet bills have gone up, food has gone up, just the general care for the dogs period has gone up.”
Pupsgiving will be the first free adoption and fostering event the shelter has held since Greene took on the role of supervisor. She said she came into the position during the COVID-19 pandemic and a lot of restrictions were put in place, so this is the first time they’ve been able to do an event such as this.
“I'm hoping that the event goes over pretty well and we're able to get some dogs out, even if it is just through foster,” she said.
Events like this also help raise awareness, she added. A hope is that people will realize the issue the shelter, along with other shelters and rescues, are having when it comes to an increased intake of animals.
While adoptions will be free during Pupsgiving, people can stop by to look at the animals, adopt or foster anytime the shelter is open. Its current normal hours are from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Starting the first week in December the shelter will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays as well.
People can also see animals available for adoption by visiting the shelters website at https://tinyurl.com/3vwb33ha .
For more information or if you have question call the shelter at (903) 266-4303 or email shelter@smith-county.com .