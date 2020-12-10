Smith County recorded two COVID-19-related deaths on Thursday, bringing the county’s overall virus death toll to 206.
The Northeast Texas Public Health District also reported 124 confirmed and probable cases for a cumulative count of 11,059.
There are 6,520 confirmed and 4,539 probable cases in Smith County.
A total of 253 East Texas patients were receiving treatment for COVID-19 at Tyler hospitals as of Thursday.
Out of the total deaths, 141 confirmed to be COVID-19 related and 65 probable.
There are 4,408 confirmed recoveries and 1,837 probable recoveries. Confirmed active cases are at 1,971 in Smith County, while probable active cases are at 2,637, NET Health reported.
Twenty Smith County Jail inmates have an active diagnosis of COVID-19 as of Thursday, according to NET Health data.
According to the Texas Commission on Jail Standards, 12 detention officers are COVID-19 positive as of Wednesday. One inmate has died due to COVID-19.
Other Counties
Gregg County has 5,748 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 3,549 confirmed and 2,199 probable diagnoses.
Confirmed recoveries are at 2,650, while there are 936 probable recoveries, according to NET Health.
The county death toll rose to 118, which includes 72 confirmed and 46 labeled as probable.
Henderson County has 2,941 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 2,061 confirmed and 880 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
The death toll remained at 60. Thirteen of the total deaths list COVID-19 as a probable cause of death, according to NET Health.
Confirmed recoveries are at 1,328, and there are 423 probable recoveries in the county, NET Health said.
Van Zandt County has 2,130 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 1,313 confirmed and 817 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries are at 783, and 278 people have likely recovered in Van Zandt County, NET Health reported.
The Van Zandt County COVID-19 death toll stayed at 46, including 11 deaths listed with COVID-19 being the probable cause.
Anderson County has 2,028 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 1,353 confirmed and 675 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries are at 1,063, and probable recoveries are at 371, the health district reported.
COVID-19 deaths in Anderson County are at 54. Out of the total deaths, 15 are listed with the virus being a probable cause.
The Anderson County numbers do not reflect inmates at the prisons in Tennessee Colony.
Wood County has 1,719 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 1,033 confirmed and 686 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries in Wood County are at 873, and there are 432 probable recoveries, NET Health said.
The county’s death toll are at 56. Out of the total deaths, nine are listed as probable.
Rains County has 402 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 203 confirmed and 199 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries are at 101, and there are 71 probable recoveries, according to NET Health.
COVID-19 deaths in Rains County are at eight. Out of the total deaths, two are deemed as probable.