Smith County added three new COVID-19-related deaths - one confirmed and two probable - on Tuesday, bringing the county's death toll to 214.
The Northeast Texas Public Health District reported 131 confirmed and probable cases for a cumulative case count of 12,023.
This includes 7,019 confirmed cases and 5,004 probable.
A total of 273 East Texas patients were receiving treatment for COVID-19 at Tyler hospitals as of Tuesday.
Out of the 214 deaths, including 146 deaths that are confirmed to be COVID-19 related and 68 probable deaths.
There are 5,040 confirmed recoveries and 2,604 probable recoveries. Confirmed active cases are at 1,833 in Smith County, while probable active cases are at 2,332, NET Health reported.
Seven Smith County Jail inmates have an active diagnosis of COVID-19 as of Tuesday, according to NET Health data.
According to the Texas Commission on Jail Standards, 12 detention officers are COVID-19 positive as of Monday. One inmate has died due to COVID-19.
Other Counties
Gregg County has 6,537 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 4,016 confirmed and 2,521 probable diagnoses.
Confirmed recoveries are at 3,038, while there are 1,318 probable recoveries, according to NET Health.
The county death toll is at 130, which includes 76 confirmed deaths and 54 labeled as probable.
Henderson County has 3,372 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 2,317 confirmed and 1,055 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
The death toll is at 63. Thirteen of the total deaths list COVID-19 as a probable cause of death, according to NET Health.
Confirmed recoveries are at 1,661, and there are 655 probable recoveries in the county, NET Health said.
Van Zandt County has 2,341 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 1,424 confirmed and 917 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries are at 1,054, and 524 people have likely recovered in Van Zandt County, NET Health reported.
The Van Zandt County COVID-19 death toll is at 48, including 12 deaths listed with COVID-19 as the probable cause.
Anderson County has 2,239 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 1,481 confirmed and 758 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries are at 1,193, and probable recoveries are at 508, the health district reported.
COVID-19 deaths in Anderson County are at 57. Out of the total deaths, 15 are listed with the virus being a probable cause.
The Anderson County numbers do not reflect inmates at the prisons in Tennessee Colony.
Wood County has 1,912 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 1,151 confirmed and 761 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries in Wood County are at 891, and there are 514 probable recoveries, NET Health said.
The county’s death toll is at 56. Out of the total deaths, nine are listed as probable.
Rains County has 474 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 248 confirmed and 226 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries are at 158, and there are 146 probable recoveries, according to NET Health.
COVID-19 deaths in Rains County are at eight. Out of the total deaths, two are deemed as probable.