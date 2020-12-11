Smith County recorded one new COVID-19-related death on Friday, bringing the county’s overall virus death toll to 207.
The Northeast Texas Public Health District also reported 164 confirmed and probable cases for a cumulative count of 11,224.
There are 6,648 confirmed and 4,576 probable cases in Smith County.
A total of 242 East Texas patients were receiving treatment for COVID-19 at Tyler hospitals as of Friday.
Out of the total deaths, 142 confirmed to be COVID-19 related and 65 probable.
There are 4,410 confirmed recoveries and 1,837 probable recoveries. Confirmed active cases are at 2,096 in Smith County, while probable active cases are at 2,674, NET Health reported.
Nineteen Smith County Jail inmates have an active diagnosis of COVID-19 as of Friday, according to NET Health data.
According to the Texas Commission on Jail Standards, 12 detention officers are COVID-19 positive as of Thursday. One inmate has died due to COVID-19.
Other Counties
Gregg County has 5,781 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 3,562 confirmed and 2,219 probable diagnoses.
Confirmed recoveries are at 2,650, while there are 936 probable recoveries, according to NET Health.
The county death toll rose to 120, which includes 74 confirmed and 46 labeled as probable.
Henderson County has 2,975 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 2,081 confirmed and 894 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
The death toll are at 61. Thirteen of the total deaths list COVID-19 as a probable cause of death, according to NET Health.
Confirmed recoveries are at 1,329, and there are 423 probable recoveries in the county, NET Health said.
Van Zandt County has 2,145 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 1,330 confirmed and 815 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries are at 785, and 278 people have likely recovered in Van Zandt County, NET Health reported.
The Van Zandt County COVID-19 death toll stayed at 46, including 11 deaths listed with COVID-19 being the probable cause.
Anderson County has 2,068 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 1,378 confirmed and 690 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries are at 1,063, and probable recoveries are at 371, the health district reported.
COVID-19 deaths in Anderson County are at 56. Out of the total deaths, 15 are listed with the virus being a probable cause.
The Anderson County numbers do not reflect inmates at the prisons in Tennessee Colony.
Wood County has 1,754 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 1,052 confirmed and 702 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries in Wood County are at 873, and there are 432 probable recoveries, NET Health said.
The county’s death toll are at 56. Out of the total deaths, nine are listed as probable.
Rains County has 405 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 205 confirmed and 200 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries are at 101, and there are 71 probable recoveries, according to NET Health.
COVID-19 deaths in Rains County are at eight. Out of the total deaths, two are deemed as probable.