Smith County recorded one new COVID-19-related death on Monday, bringing the county’s overall virus death toll to 208.
The Northeast Texas Public Health District also reported 174 confirmed and probable cases for a cumulative count of 11,398.
There are 6,733 confirmed and 4,665 probable cases in Smith County.
A total of 251 East Texas patients were receiving treatment for COVID-19 at Tyler hospitals as of Monday.
Out of the total deaths, 143 confirmed to be COVID-19 related and 65 probable.
There are 4,410 confirmed recoveries and 1,837 probable recoveries. Confirmed active cases are at 2,180 in Smith County, while probable active cases are at 2,763, NET Health reported.
Twenty Smith County Jail inmates have an active diagnosis of COVID-19 as of Monday, according to NET Health data.
According to the Texas Commission on Jail Standards, 12 detention officers are COVID-19 positive as of Sunday. One inmate has died due to COVID-19.
Other Counties
Gregg County has 5,888 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 3,622 confirmed and 2,266 probable diagnoses.
Confirmed recoveries are at 2,650, while there are 936 probable recoveries, according to NET Health.
The county death toll rose to 122, which includes 75 confirmed and 47 labeled as probable.
Henderson County has 3,038 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 2,121 confirmed and 917 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
The death toll is at 61. Thirteen of the total deaths list COVID-19 as a probable cause of death, according to NET Health.
Confirmed recoveries are at 1,330, and there are 423 probable recoveries in the county, NET Health said.
Van Zandt County has 2,195 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 1,355 confirmed and 840 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries are at 785, and 278 people have likely recovered in Van Zandt County, NET Health reported.
The Van Zandt County COVID-19 death toll is at 47, including 12 deaths listed with COVID-19 being the probable cause.
Anderson County has 2,105 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 1,399 confirmed and 706 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries are at 1,063, and probable recoveries are at 371, the health district reported.
COVID-19 deaths in Anderson County are at 56. Out of the total deaths, 15 are listed with the virus being a probable cause.
The Anderson County numbers do not reflect inmates at the prisons in Tennessee Colony.
Wood County has 1,777 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 1,072 confirmed and 705 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries in Wood County are at 873, and there are 431 probable recoveries, NET Health said.
The county’s death toll is at 56. Out of the total deaths, nine are listed as probable.
Rains County has 411 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 207 confirmed and 204 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries are at 101, and there are 71 probable recoveries, according to NET Health.
COVID-19 deaths in Rains County are at eight. Out of the total deaths, two are deemed as probable.