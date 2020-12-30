Smith County reported one new COVID-19 related death on Wednesday, bringing the county’s death toll to 218.
The Northeast Texas Public Health District reported 135 confirmed and probable cases for a cumulative case count of 12,748.
This includes 7,198 confirmed cases and 5,550 probable.
A total of 271 East Texas patients were receiving treatment for COVID-19 at Tyler hospitals as of Wednesday.
The 218 deaths include 149 that are confirmed to be COVID-19 related and 69 probable deaths.
There are 5,040 confirmed recoveries and 2,606 probable recoveries. Confirmed active cases are at 2,009 in Smith County, while probable active cases are at 2,875, NET Health reported.
Ten Smith County Jail inmates have an active diagnosis of COVID-19 as of Wednesday, according to NET Health data.
According to the Texas Commission on Jail Standards, 13 detention officers are COVID-19 positive as of Monday. One inmate has died due to COVID-19.
Other Counties
Gregg County has 6,812 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 4,124 confirmed and 2,688 probable diagnoses.
Confirmed recoveries are at 3,038, while there are 1,318 probable recoveries, according to NET Health.
The county death toll is at 135, which includes 78 confirmed deaths and 57 labeled as probable.
Henderson County has 3,589 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 2,405 confirmed and 1,184 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
The death toll is at 66. Fifteen of the total deaths list COVID-19 as a probable cause of death, according to NET Health.
Confirmed recoveries are at 1,662, and there are 663 probable recoveries in the county, NET Health said.
Van Zandt County has 2,444 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 1,452 confirmed and 992 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries are at 1,054, and 527 people have likely recovered in Van Zandt County, NET Health reported.
The Van Zandt County COVID-19 death toll is at 49, including 12 deaths listed with COVID-19 as the probable cause.
Anderson County has 2,382 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 1,537 confirmed and 845 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries are at 1,194, and probable recoveries are at 508, the health district reported.
COVID-19 deaths in Anderson County are at 59. Out of the total deaths, 15 are listed with the virus being a probable cause.
The Anderson County numbers do not reflect inmates at the prisons in Tennessee Colony.
Wood County has 2,042 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 1,184 confirmed and 858 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries in Wood County are at 891, and there are 515 probable recoveries, NET Health said.
The county’s death toll is at 59. Out of the total deaths, 11 are listed as probable.
Rains County has 520 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 256 confirmed and 264 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries are at 158, and there are 146 probable recoveries, according to NET Health.
COVID-19 deaths in Rains County are at nine. Out of the total deaths, three are deemed as probable.