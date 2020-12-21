Smith County recorded one new COVID-19-related death over the weekend, bringing its total death toll to 211.
The Northeast Texas Public Health District reported a cumulative case count of 11,899 on Monday, including 6,939 confirmed cases and 4,960 probable.
A total of 271 East Texas patients were receiving treatment for COVID-19 at Tyler hospitals as of Monday.
Out of the 211 deaths, including 145 deaths that are confirmed to be COVID-19 related and 66 probable deaths.
There are 4,563 confirmed recoveries and 2,006 probable recoveries. Confirmed active cases are at 2,231 in Smith County, while probable active cases are at 2,888, NET Health reported.
Seven Smith County Jail inmates have an active diagnosis of COVID-19 as of Monday, according to NET Health data.
According to the Texas Commission on Jail Standards, 13 detention officers are COVID-19 positive as of Sunday. One inmate has died due to COVID-19.
Other Counties
Gregg County has 6,402 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 3,937 confirmed and 2,465 probable diagnoses.
Confirmed recoveries are at 2,879, while there are 1,132 probable recoveries, according to NET Health.
The county death toll is at 129, which includes 76 confirmed deaths and 53 labeled as probable.
Henderson County has 3,320 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 2,273 confirmed and 1,047 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
The death toll is at 63. Thirteen of the total deaths list COVID-19 as a probable cause of death, according to NET Health.
Confirmed recoveries are at 1,464, and there are 501 probable recoveries in the county, NET Health said.
Van Zandt County has 2,315 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 1,409 confirmed and 906 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries are at 903, and 368 people have likely recovered in Van Zandt County, NET Health reported.
The Van Zandt County COVID-19 death toll is at 48, including 12 deaths listed with COVID-19 as the probable cause.
Anderson County has 2,227 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 1,467 confirmed and 751 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries are at 1,158, and probable recoveries are at 461, the health district reported.
COVID-19 deaths in Anderson County are at 57. Out of the total deaths, 15 are listed with the virus being a probable cause.
The Anderson County numbers do not reflect inmates at the prisons in Tennessee Colony.
Wood County has 1,872 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 1,126 confirmed and 746 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries in Wood County are at 883, and there are 473 probable recoveries, NET Health said.
The county’s death toll is at 56. Out of the total deaths, nine are listed as probable.
Rains County has 452 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 228 confirmed and 224 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries are at 123, and there are 92 probable recoveries, according to NET Health.
COVID-19 deaths in Rains County are at eight. Out of the total deaths, two are deemed as probable.