Recoveries heavily outweighed new COVID-19 cases in Smith County as health officials reported nearly 200 recoveries over the weekend.
The new numbers brought the active case count down to 556.
Based on reports from the Northeast Texas Public Health District, from last Friday to Tuesday the county saw 30 new cases for a confirmed case count of 3,437.
The health district also reported 196 confirmed recoveries for a new total of 2,828. There are also 334 people who have likely recovered.
The confirmed COVID-19 death toll remained at 53 on Tuesday. In addition to the confirmed virus deaths, there are four deaths with coronavirus listed as the probable cause.
There are also 543 probable virus cases, the health district said. Probable active cases are at 205, according to NET Health.
A total of 107 East Texans were receiving treatment at Tyler hospitals as of Tuesday, which is down by 13 since Friday.
As of Tuesday, 146 Smith County Jail inmates have an active diagnosis of COVID-19, according to NET Health data.
Four detention officers currently have COVID-19 as of Monday, according to the Texas Commission on Jail Standards.
One inmate has died due to COVID-19. Raul Rodriguez, 61, tested positive for the virus and died in mid-May, according to Rodriguez’s family.
Other counties
Since Thursday, Gregg County added 193 confirmed recoveries and 16 new virus cases. The county has 1,968 confirmed cumulative cases and 1,290 total confirmed recoveries, according to NET Health.
Gregg County also added one confirmed virus-related death since Thursday for a total of 34. There also has 281 probable cases, 56 probable recoveries and one probable death, according to NET Health.
Henderson County reported 25 new diagnoses since Thursday for a confirmed count of 867. Recoveries rose by one for a confirmed total of 440, NET Health said.
The confirmed death toll remained steady at 17. There are 131 probable diagnoses and four probable recoveries, NET Health said.
Van Zandt County recorded five diagnoses since Thursday for cumulative count of 532. There are 53 probable cases. Confirmed recoveries rose by four to 299. Eleven people have likely recovered in Van Zandt County, NET Health reported.
The county confirmed death toll stayed steady at 23, and three people have died with COVID-19 listed as a probable cause, according to the health district.
Wood County reported 10 confirmed cases since Thursday for a total of 428, NET Health reported. The confirmed death toll remained steady at 15, while another death is deemed probable.
The county also has 42 probable cases. Confirmed recoveries remained at 346. There are six probable recoveries, NET Health reported.
Anderson County reported 30 new confirmed virus cases since Thursday for a total of 741. There are 120 probable cases. Confirmed recoveries stayed at 333, while there are six probable recoveries. Eleven residents are confirmed to have died due to COVID-19, while another death is considered probable, according to NET Health.
These Anderson County numbers do not reflect inmates at the prisons in Tennessee Colony.
Rains County has 60 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 29 recoveries and three deaths. There are 15 probable cases and three probable recoveries, according to NET Health.
As of Monday evening, Cherokee County has 1,451 total virus cases including 1,415 recoveries and 11 deaths, according to the Cherokee County Public Health Department.