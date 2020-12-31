Smith County reported 94 confirmed and probable cases Thursday for a cumulative case count of 12,843.
The Northeast Texas Public Health District said there are 7,224 confirmed cases and 5,619 probable.
A total of 261 East Texas patients were receiving treatment for COVID-19 at Tyler hospitals as of Thursday.
Smith County has 218 deaths, which include 149 that are confirmed to be COVID-19 related and 69 probable deaths.
There are 5,040 confirmed recoveries and 2,606 probable recoveries. Confirmed active cases are at 2,035 in Smith County, while probable active cases are at 2,944, NET Health reported.
Nine Smith County Jail inmates have an active diagnosis of COVID-19 as of Thursday, according to NET Health data.
According to the Texas Commission on Jail Standards, 11 detention officers are COVID-19 positive as of Thursday. One inmate has died due to COVID-19.
Other Counties
Gregg County has 6,923 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 4,174 confirmed and 2,749 probable diagnoses.
Confirmed recoveries are at 3,038, while there are 1,319 probable recoveries, according to NET Health.
The county death toll is at 135, which includes 78 confirmed deaths and 57 labeled as probable.
Henderson County has 3,675 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 2,448 confirmed and 1,227 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
The death toll is at 66. Fifteen of the total deaths list COVID-19 as a probable cause of death, according to NET Health.
Confirmed recoveries are at 1,662, and there are 663 probable recoveries in the county, NET Health said.
Van Zandt County has 2,471 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 1,462 confirmed and 1,009 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries are at 1,054, and 527 people have likely recovered in Van Zandt County, NET Health reported.
The Van Zandt County COVID-19 death toll is at 49, including 12 deaths listed with COVID-19 as the probable cause.
Anderson County has 2,408 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 1,544 confirmed and 864 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries are at 1,194, and probable recoveries are at 508, the health district reported.
COVID-19 deaths in Anderson County are at 59. Out of the total deaths, 15 are listed with the virus being a probable cause.
The Anderson County numbers do not reflect inmates at the prisons in Tennessee Colony.
Wood County has 2,060 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 1,188 confirmed and 872 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries in Wood County are at 891, and there are 515 probable recoveries, NET Health said.
The county’s death toll is at 59. Out of the total deaths, 11 are listed as probable.
Rains County has 532 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 264 confirmed and 268 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries are at 158, and there are 146 probable recoveries, according to NET Health.
COVID-19 deaths in Rains County are at nine. Out of the total deaths, three are deemed as probable.