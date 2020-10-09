Smith County recorded 28 confirmed COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing its confirmed case count to 4,037, according to the Northeast Texas Public Health District.
NET Health announced active cases are now at 954, while recoveries remained at 3,020.
The county has added 32 probable cases. There are 920 probable active cases and 1,312 probable cases in total. There are also 385 probable recoveries.
Out of the 70 COVID-19-related deaths in Smith County, seven list the virus as a probable cause, according to NET Health.
A total of 133 East Texans were receiving treatment at Tyler hospitals as of Friday.
Eight Smith County Jail inmates have an active diagnosis of COVID-19 as of Friday, according to NET Health data.
According to the Texas Commission on Jail Standards, one detention officer is COVID-19 positive as of Thursday.
One inmate has died due to COVID-19. Raul Rodriguez, 61, tested positive for the virus and died in mid-May, according to Rodriguez’s family.
Tyler ISD continues to list active COVID-19 cases on its website. As of Friday afternoon, there were 33 cases – a figure up by two since Thursday. The website does not state if those infected are staff members or students.
Other counties
Wood County reported one new confirmed COVID-19-related death on Friday, bringing its death toll to 23. One of those deaths is classified as probable, according to NET Health.
The county also saw three new cases on Friday. Confirmed active cases are now at 46, while probable active cases are at 67.
Wood County’s confirmed case count totals 572 and its probable cases are at 118, NET Health reported. Confirmed recoveries in Wood County are at 504. There are 50 probable recoveries.
Gregg County added seven new virus cases on Friday for a confirmed total of 2,353. The county’s death toll remained at 46. Out of the deaths, six are considered to be probable.
Recoveries remained at 1,782, according to NET Health.
Gregg County also has 584 probable cases and 192 probable recoveries, the health district reported.
Henderson County added 10 new cases for a confirmed count of 1,088. Recoveries are at 762 and confirmed deaths rose to 22. There are 239 probable diagnoses and four probable recoveries in the county, NET Health said.
Van Zandt County’s total case count rose by four to 620. There are 148 probable cases. Confirmed recoveries are at 493. Thirteen people have likely recovered in Van Zandt County, NET Health reported.
The county’s death toll remained at 28, including three people who have died with COVID-19 listed as a probable cause, according to the health district.
Anderson County added 11 new cases for a total of 955. Confirmed recoveries remained at 489, while probable recoveries are at 57, the health district reported. There are 224 probable cases.
The county’s overall death toll remained at 23. Out of the COVID-19-related deaths in Anderson County, five list the virus as a probable cause of death.
These Anderson County numbers do not reflect inmates at the prisons in Tennessee Colony.
Rains County has 76 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 58 recoveries and three deaths. There are 39 probable cases and five probable recoveries, according to NET Health.