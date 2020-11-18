Smith County recorded 238 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the county's cumulative diagnoses to 8,777.
The Northeast Texas Public Health District on Wednesday reported 5,573 confirmed and 3,204 probable diagnoses.
The virus death toll remained at 188, including 129 that are confirmed to be COVID-19 related and 59 that are deemed as probable.
Confirmed recoveries are at 3,810, while probable recoveries are at 1,097.
Confirmed active cases are now at 1,634 in Smith County, while probable active cases are at 2,048.
A total of 191 East Texas patients were receiving treatment for COVID-19 at Tyler hospitals as of Wednesday, which is down by 23 since Tuesday.
One Smith County Jail inmate has an active diagnosis of COVID-19 as of Wednesday, according to NET Health data.
According to the Texas Commission on Jail Standards, two detention officers are COVID-19 positive as of Tuesday. One inmate has died due to COVID-19.
Other counties
Gregg County has 4,546 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 3,059 confirmed and 1,487 probable diagnoses.
Confirmed recoveries are at 2,321, while there are 559 probable recoveries, according to NET Health.
The county death toll rose by five to 108, which includes 65 confirmed and 43 labeled as probable.
Henderson County has 2,251 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 1,650 confirmed and 601 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
The death toll rose by one to 54. Thirteen of the total deaths list COVID-19 as a probable cause of death, according to NET Health.
Confirmed recoveries remained at 958, and there are 183 probable recoveries in the county, NET Health said.
Van Zandt County has 1,490 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 1,007 confirmed and 483 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries are at 558, and 100 people have likely recovered in Van Zandt County, NET Health reported.
The Van Zandt County COVID-19 death toll remained at 42, including 10 deaths listed with COVID-19 being the probable cause.
Anderson County has 1,684 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 1,178 confirmed and 506 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries are at 922, and probable recoveries are at 245, the health district reported.
COVID-19 deaths in Anderson County stayed at 46. Out of the total deaths, 12 are listed with the virus being a probable cause.
These Anderson County numbers do not reflect inmates at the prisons in Tennessee Colony.
Wood County has 1,308 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 836 confirmed and 472 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries in Wood County are at 627, and there are 141 probable recoveries, NET Health said.
The county’s death toll rose by one to 52. Out of the total deaths, nine are listed as probable.
Rains County has 286 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 142 confirmed and 144 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries are at 78, and there are 43 probable recoveries, according to NET Health.
COVID-19 deaths in Rains County rose by one to seven. Out of the total deaths, two are deemed as probable.