A 74-year-old Tyler man has died due to COVID-19, making the Smith County’s virus-related death toll rise to 11.
The Northeast Texas Public Health District confirmed the 11th death on Monday, while also announcing 145 additional cases for a new total of 1,907 in Smith County.
There are 1,241 active cases, 511 recoveries and 11 deaths, the health district reported. Tyler hospitals are treating a new record of 137 East Texas patients for the virus. The number of patients is up by 13 since Friday.
The first Smith County death was a 91-year-old Hideaway man in March. Three deaths were recorded in April, and the other seven were in July.
The Smith County COVID-19 death count does not include the death of Raul Rodriguez, 61, a Smith County Jail inmate who tested positive for the virus and died in mid-May, according to Rodriguez’s family.
At the time of his death, the Smith County Sheriff’s Office said the Texas Rangers would conduct an investigation, which is standard protocol for an inmate death. The Smith County Jail reported one COVID-related death to the Texas Commission on Jail Standards that day.
Of the 1,907 Smith County residents who have acquired COVID-19, 1,500, or 79%, are Tyler residents, according to NET Health.
Within the month of July, there have been seven virus-related deaths, 1,263 new cases and 217 recoveries in Smith County based on NET Health data.
According to the TCJS, there are five inmates and 10 detention officers from the Smith County Jail who have an active case of COVID-19 as of Sunday.
Inmates are not included in regular Smith County COVID-19 counts, but jailers are if they live in the county. TCJS numbers do not include inmates or officers who may have recovered.
Other counties
Since Friday, Gregg County reported 100 new cases for a new total of 1,134, including 238 recoveries and 16 virus-related deaths, according to the Gregg County Health Department.
In Henderson County, there are 50 new cases for a total of 430. One recovery was also added over the weekend for cumulative count of 100. There have been five deaths in Henderson County.
Van Zandt County recorded 20 new cases for 264 cumulative cases. There are 52 recoveries and three deaths in this county, NET Health reported.
Wood County added 19 new cases for total of 193, including 95 recoveries and the deaths of five Winnsboro residents, according to NET Health.
Cases in Anderson County rose by 23 for a new cumulative number of 336, while recoveries rose by 27 for a total of 123. Two Palestine men have died as a result of the virus. These numbers do not reflect inmates at the prisons in Tennessee Colony.
In Rains County, three new cases were added for a total of 28, including seven recoveries and the death of a 76-year-old man from Point.
In Cherokee County, there are 547 COVID-19 cases, including 315 recoveries and two deaths, according to the Cherokee County Public Health Department. The two deaths are a Rusk resident and a Wells resident.
NET Health said none of the COVID-19 positive cases in its seven-county area include positive antibody tests from local mobile testing sites, hospitals or community clinics since the virus reached East Texas in early March. NET Health’s coverage area includes Smith, Gregg, Henderson, Anderson, Wood, Rains and Van Zandt counties.
“All of our 2,571 laboratory-confirmed positive COVID-19 results within our 7-county region are all positive results from polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests that analyze samples from a persons nose or throat.”
Smith County statistics
The Smith County joint information center typically updates recovery numbers on Tuesdays and Fridays. The center is made up of agencies, including the city of Tyler, Smith County, NET Health and Tyler ISD.
NET Health provides updates on remaining weekdays.
The 10 previous COVID-19 related deaths in Smith County are a 66-year-old Lindale woman, 68-year-old Lindale woman, 77-year-old Tyler man, 91-year-old Hideaway man, 56 year-old Troup man, a 78-year-old Tyler man, a 68-year-old Tyler man, 87-year-old Tyler woman, 95-year-old Tyler man and 74-year-old Tyler man.
Of the 1,907 cases, 1,500 are in Tyler, 72 in Flint, 87 in Whitehouse, 122 in Lindale, 28 in Troup, 33 in Bullard, three in Overton, 19 in Arp, 16 in Winona, three in Kilgore, 17 in Hideaway, two in Gladewater and five in Mineola.
Of the total cases, 1,857 are a result of community spread and 50 are travel-related.
Here is the age breakdown of cases:
• 0-20, 387 cases
• 21-40, 728 cases
• 41-59, 480 cases
• 60-79, 267 cases
• 80 and over, 45 cases
Regarding gender, 904 are men and 1,003 are women.
Through July 19, the Texas Department of State Health Services reports 12,968 total tests were performed on people from Smith County.