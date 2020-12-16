Smith County recorded 101 confirmed and probable cases Wednesday for a cumulative count of 11,595.
The Northeast Texas Public Health District reported 6,817 confirmed and 4,778 probable cases in Smith County.
A total of 253 East Texas patients were receiving treatment for COVID-19 at Tyler hospitals as of Wednesday.
Out of the 208 total deaths, 143 are confirmed to be COVID-19 related and 65 are probable.
There are 4,410 confirmed recoveries and 1,837 probable recoveries. Confirmed active cases are at 2,264 in Smith County, while probable active cases are at 2,876, NET Health reported.
Twenty-one Smith County Jail inmates have an active diagnosis of COVID-19 as of Wednesday, according to NET Health data.
According to the Texas Commission on Jail Standards, 12 detention officers are COVID-19 positive as of Tuesday. One inmate has died due to COVID-19.
Other Counties
Gregg County has 5,064 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 3,705 confirmed and 2,359 probable diagnoses.
Confirmed recoveries are at 2,652 while there are 935 probable recoveries, according to NET Health.
The county death toll is at 123, which includes 75 confirmed deaths and 48 labeled as probable.
Henderson County has 3,141 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 2,176 confirmed and 965 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
The death toll is at 62. Thirteen of the total deaths list COVID-19 as a probable cause of death, according to NET Health.
Confirmed recoveries are at 1,330, and there are 423 probable recoveries in the county, NET Health said.
Van Zandt County has 2,240 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 1,374 confirmed and 866 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries are at 785, and 278 people have likely recovered in Van Zandt County, NET Health reported.
The Van Zandt County COVID-19 death toll is at 48, including 12 deaths listed with COVID-19 as the probable cause.
Anderson County has 2,151 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 1,437 confirmed and 714 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries are at 1,063, and probable recoveries are at 371, the health district reported.
COVID-19 deaths in Anderson County are at 57. Out of the total deaths, 15 are listed with the virus being a probable cause.
The Anderson County numbers do not reflect inmates at the prisons in Tennessee Colony.
Wood County has 1,810 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 1,085 confirmed and 725 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries in Wood County are at 873, and there are 428 probable recoveries, NET Health said.
The county’s death toll is at 56. Out of the total deaths, nine are listed as probable.
Rains County has 422 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, including 215 confirmed and 207 probable diagnoses, NET Health said.
Confirmed recoveries are at 101, and there are 71 probable recoveries, according to NET Health.
COVID-19 deaths in Rains County are at eight. Out of the total deaths, two are deemed as probable.