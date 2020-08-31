While Smith County recorded a new COVID-19 related death, recoveries over the weekend outpaced new virus cases, and the active case count decreased to 640.
The Northeast Texas Public Health District reported the confirmed death of an 82-year-old Tyler man, bringing the death toll to 52. Four of these deaths are considered to be probable.
The health district also announced 108 new cases for a confirmed count of 3,315. Confirmed recoveries rose by 146 for a total of 2,627.
There are 470 probable cases and 297 probable recoveries. Active probable cases are at 169, according to NET Health.
“We ask everyone to please follow public health recommendations to control the spread of COVID-19, such as staying home if you are sick, physical distancing yourself from others as much as possible, wearing a mask at public locations, and washing your hands with soap and water for at least 30 seconds,” George Roberts, NET Health CEO, said.
A total of 138 East Texans receiving treatment at Tyler hospitals as of Monday, which is up by six since Friday.
As of Sunday, 149 Smith County Jail inmates and 10 detention officers have an active diagnosis of COVID-19, according to the Texas Commission on Jail Standards.
One inmate has died due to COVID-19. Raul Rodriguez, 61, tested positive for the virus and died in mid-May, according to Rodriguez’s family.
Free Testing
The Texas Division of Emergency Management and the Texas Department of State Health Services are providing free walk-up COVID-19 testing for anyone with or without COVID-19 symptoms at the Tyler Senior Center through the end of September.
The senior center, located at 1915 Garden Valley Road, will host testing services Mondays through Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
No appointment or registration is required. People coming for a test should wear a mask to enter the building. Those receiving the test must provide a cell phone contact because results will be returned by text message through TDEM.
Other counties
Henderson County also reported a new virus-related death, an 88-year-old Chandler woman, on Monday, bringing the total to 16.
The county also added 10 new cases for a total of 825. There are 439 total recoveries and 369 active cases, NET Health said.
Over the weekend, Cherokee County reported three new COVID-19 related deaths for a new total of 10.
Cherokee County also added 16 cases for a cumulative count of 1,424, while recoveries rose by 11 for a total of 1,205, according to the Cherokee County Public Health Department.
Anderson County reported 13 new virus cases for a total of 792. There are 339 recoveries and 441 active cases. Eleven Palestine residents are confirmed to have died due to COVID-19, while another death is considered probable, according to NET Health.
These Anderson County numbers do not reflect inmates at the prisons in Tennessee Colony.
Gregg County added 18 new cases over the weekend for a current total of 2,001, according to the Gregg County Health Department. Recoveries and deaths from the virus remained unchanged Monday at 1,272 and 36, respectively.