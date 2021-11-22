RUSK — A business that owners Cassie and James Adair say is the only book store in Cherokee County has opened in downtown Rusk.
Small Town Books opened Nov. 1 at Main and Fifth streets, and the husband-and-wife proprietors have long dreamed of opening a bookstore.
“I love books and have a passion for reading. Books are for all people, all ages and all interests,” Cassie Adair said.
She said the couple had been thinking more and more about opening a bookstore the past few years. She said it is something her husband can help with before work, and she can run the store while home-schooling the couple’s boys.
Small Town Books sells new and used books along with home-schooling curriculum, educational games and toys, teacher supplies and Christian novelty items. The store will buy back some items, like home-school items and novels, and offers a refreshment area.
Adair said the store already has plans for events. On Nov. 27, she said the store will have a book-signing event with local author John Alexander. On Dec. 18, it is planning an event with Santa Claus and hot chocolate.
The store has a large display window where Adair plans to showcase works from local artists. Adair said she and her husband hope to make the store a place for the community.
“We hope the bookstore will bring imagination and adventures for all ages and influences the love of reading and literacy in the community,” she said.
The veteran-owned business offers military discounts, Adair noted.
Small Town Books is located at 152 South Main. The shop is open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesdays and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays. The store is closed Sunday and Monday.
For more information, visit the store's Facebook page or email smalltownbooks21@gmail.com.