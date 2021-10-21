Students and staff were evacuated when a fire started Thursday at Tyler Legacy High School.
Tyler ISD reported at 2:47 p.m. on the district Facebook that the fire department was clearing smoke after the "small fire" in the fine arts area of the high school and that all students and staff were “evacuated and safe."
According to the district, the fire was contained to one bathroom.
Shortly after the post, the district said students were being slowly allowed to return inside the building and asked parents to not come to the school to pick up students.
“The school day will continue as planned,” the district said.
The Tyler Fire Department, Tyler ISD Police, and the Tyler ISD Facilities team responded quickly to the campus to assess the situation.
"We applaud the quick actions of staff and students to get out of the building safely during this situation," the Tyler ISD statement read.