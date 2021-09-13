Crews have cleared a slippery substance that was found in a Tyler roadway after a vehicle crash early Monday morning.
Police said officers responded to a wreck in the 2300 block of W. Erwin Street around 7:25 a.m. When the officers arrived, they found a slippery unknown substance in the roadway that was causing other cars to slide into the curb.
The Tyler Fire Department Hazmat truck and city of Tyler Streets Department representatives were able to remove the substance. There are no issues with the road being slippery.
Tyler Police Department Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh said no cars actually hit each other. The vehicles only slipped and hit the curb. There were no injuries reported.
Officers are continuing to investigating why the substance was in the road.