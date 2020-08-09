Sissy was adopted as a cute, cuddly little puppy 2 years ago. Unfortunately for her, she grew up to be a big girl and her family did not want her any longer. Sissy is now back at Pets Fur People and waiting for a new home. She is a red heeler mix and weighs 43 pounds. Sissy would be best suited in a household with older children. She has been spayed, is current on starting vaccinations including rabies and has been microchipped for identification purposes. In addition, Sissy will go home with a starter kit of food, bedding, a collar and leash and a certificate for 1/2 price on basic obedience from Tyler Obedience Training Club. For information on adopting Sissy, call 903-597-2471 or check the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People website – petsfurpeople.org. Due to COVID-19, Pets Fur People is closed to the public and is doing adoptions by appointment only. Adoption hours are Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. — closed for lunch 1-2 p.m. The Humane Society’s Pets Fur People is the only brick-and-mortar, no-kill shelter in East Texas. They offer dog boarding and routine vaccinations except for rabies to the public for dogs and cats. Follow them on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Please be a responsible pet owner — spay or neuter your pets. Donations are appreciated at petsfurpeople.org.
Sissy: Pet of the Week 8-9-20
Alex Dominguez
