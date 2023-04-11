TxDOT crews are actively evaluating a sizeable sinkhole that has emerged on FM 346 between Pecanwood and Crepe Myrtle Road, according to Tyler District Public Information Officer Jeff Williford.
The westbound lanes of FM 346 are currently being diverted through the center lane.
Williford said crews will be working in the westbound lanes, so motorists are encouraged to avoid this area if possible.
“If you must travel in this area, please reduce your speed, and pay attention,” he said. “Currently, there is no timeline for the completion of the sinkhole repairs.”
Williford said TxDOT remains committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of motorists and will continue to provide updates as the situation progresses.