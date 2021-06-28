Paul Benson could not walk around the downtown square in Tyler on Sunday without being recognized. A gathering was held to remember a violent protest from July 26, 2020, when Benson was choked during a protest and counter-protest.
The photo of him being choked and shoved against the monument honoring fallen veterans not only went viral across the nation, but was blown up and used for posters for Sunday’s event.
Last year, over 500 were in the square, identified as Democrats supporting Hank Gilbert who ran for Congress, supporters of then-President Donald Trump, Congressman Rep. Louie Gohmert, and members of a white supremacist group.
On Sunday, there were 28 in attendance, which included two security guards. There were speeches and no counter protests.
Benson, whose wife did not want him to attend on Sunday, not only attended but spoke to the crowd and the media. He then posed and reflected by the monument where the violence took place 11 months ago. He said, “I was really taken by surprise last year. I went down there last year to hear what Hank Gilbert had to say. I expected 20 to 30 people around a shade tree. Instead, it was 100 people with long guns and a real spectacle. I don’t know what can really be done to address this. This type of situation does not need to repeat itself.”
Smith County Democratic Club President Armette LaShun said the fact there was a small crowd and no issues spoke volumes.”The crowd not being the same as last year says something,” LaShun said. “But we do have a group of people here, a group of people who care, a group of people registering people to vote.”
Tyler Mayor Pro Tem Dr. Shirley McKellar, an Army and war veteran, said she was shocked by what she witnessed last July in the square in Tyler.”Last year, as a matter of fact, reminded me of when I was in the war zone,” McKellar said. “I drove around the corner and I felt like I was back in the military and I saw all the long guns and the military gear.
“So we want to make sure that never happens again,” McKellar continued. “So I came down today and we thank security for being here. We need to make sure that never happens again in the square and on the streets of Tyler, Texas.”
Raynie Gabrielle Castañeda organized and was the MC for the “We Remember Your Violence Protest” event on Sunday. She gave a passionate speech as she talked about possible redistricting and other voter suppression issues.
Several tents were set up to register voters.
Castañeda told the crowd, “It’s time to ...not get polite, get in their space, make your voice heard, do it with gusto and do it every single day ... Be the (expletive) resistance you want to see in this world.”
As for the violence from 11 months ago, Benson said, “The district attorney’s office told me Thursday they would take the case to the grand jury. Things were backed up because of COVID. They have made the decision to go ahead and proceed, so it’s not a dead issue. The only way to get back to normal is to hold people accountable for people who demonstrate uncivil behavior.”