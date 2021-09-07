Protesters gathered Tuesday outside the Plaza Tower in Tyler chanting “Texas hates Women” as they held signs demanding voting rights.
Gov. Greg Abbott made a visit to Tyler on Tuesday to officially sign an elections bill into law that Democrats have assailed as overly restrictive and Republicans have supported as necessary for secure elections.
The Organizer of the protest, Cody Grace, states that the event was important in order to voice how Gov. Greg Abbott has, he believes, been misrepresenting Texas.
“Governor Abbott has not been representing the will of the people lately and we’re out here to protest against the voter suppression bill and the Senate bill 8. This doesn’t represent the will for people for East Texas or Texas in general,” Grace said.
Gov. Abbott spoke glowingly of the law, authored by state Sen. Bryan Huges, R-Mineola, before signing it.
“It does make it easier than ever before for anybody to go cast a ballot,” Abbott said. “It does also, however, make sure that it is harder for people to cheat at the ballot box.”
President of the Democrat Club of Smith County, Nancy Nichols, also stood outside and emphasized that she’s opposed to the bill and how it will bring difficulty to voting.
“Us as Americans have the right to vote. This is all about voter suppression. The restrictions are targeted to those who work for a living. It's hard for people who work regular jobs, moms with kids and it’s hard for people to get to the polls during business hours,” she said.
Nichols also talked about Harris County and how she believes voting needs to be accumulated and not restricted for the community.
“What we saw at Harris County was fabolous, they opened voting for 24 hours and that gave real people access to vote and that’s how it’s supposed to be. We’re not supposed to be more restrictive and more inclusive,” Nichols said. “It's our right as Americans to vote and not Abbot’s to restrict that.”
Nichols also mentioned that there’s many things Abbott needs to be concerned about rather than the bill that will restrict voting rights.
“We got to go out and vote. We have to vote out our current administration and get leaders who are true leaders for people, those who are concerned about the power grid, covid pandemic and public school education,” she said.
Sen. Ted Cruz also applauded the signing of the bill, saying in a statement the bill "will safeguard our elections in Texas, despite immense pressure from Democrats and the liberal media. The bill protects the voting rights of 29 million Texans and would make our elections in Texas accessible and secure."