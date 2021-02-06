Stormy

 Pets Fur People

Miss Stormy is available for adoption at the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People in Tyler. Stormy is a very shy, reserved girl who has not had the greatest history. She’s not very trusting of people until you gain her trust. Once Stormy bonds with you she will be your devoted companion sharing all her unconditional love. Stormy weighs about 40 pounds and is 3 years old. She has the sweetest face and shiny black hair. Stormy has been spayed, is current on starting vaccinations including rabies and has been microchipped for identification purposes. Stormy would thrive as a member of a quiet adult family. Stormy will go home with a starter kit of food, a collar and leash and a certificate for 1/2 price on basic obedience from Tyler Obedience Training Club. For information on adopting Stormy call 903-597-2471 or check the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People website – petsfurpeople.org. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Pets Fur People is closed to the public and is doing adoptions by appointment only. Adoption hours are Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. — closed for lunch 1-2 p.m. The Humane Society’s Pets Fur People is the oldest no kill shelter in East Texas. They offer routine vaccinations except for rabies to the public for dogs and cats. Follow them on Facebook. Please be a responsible pet owner — spay or neuter your pets. Donations are appreciated at petsfurpeople.org.

