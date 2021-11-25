This weekend in East Texas will be filled with walking off that Thanksgiving feast, holiday shopping and Christmas celebrations:
Walk Off the Bird walk: Avoid Black Friday shopping by Walking Off the Bird, which is a chance to walk off that Thanksgiving feast, relax and see some birds in the East Texas Pineywoods. It is recommended that attendees bring binoculars, dress for the weather and wear good walking shoes. To be a part of the walk, meet in front of the Silver Canoe Park Store, 789 Park Rd 16. The walk is set 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Friday and is about 2.1 miles.
Holiday Market Black Friday Bash: From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, come to downtown Tyler for the free holiday market with local vendors hosted by Sip and Shop Texas.
Cars and Coffee: The Coco Bean, 7272 Crosswater, is offering coffee and a car show from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Friday. Admission is free, and if you bring a show car, you get a free drip coffee.
Rusk Around the Christmas Tree: Start off your holiday season in downtown Rusk at the annual Rusk Around the Christmas Tree event 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday. Shopping, music, food, a car show and more activities are planned. At dusk, the 26-foot tall Christmas tree will be lit up to start the Christmas season. Visit www.RuskChamber.com to learn more.
Overton Christmas Market: From noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, the Overton Business Association is hosting the Christmas Market in the Village Square at the Community, 505 S. Meadowbrook Drive. Music, locally made crafts and food, lights and activities for children will be offered.