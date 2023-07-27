The Smith County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in locating a teenager they said ran away from home.
Lincoln Legg, 14, ran away from home on July 10 and was located on July 24, but the sheriff's office said he ran away again shortly after returning home.
"Lincoln is considered to be a chronic runaway and his welfare is of high concern," the sheriff's office said. "We believe Lincoln to be in circumstances and situations that would be considered dangerous for a child."
Lincoln is a white male with blonde hair and blue eyes. He is 5-foot-6 and weighs 130 pounds. Lincoln is reported to have recently shaved his head.
In the past, Lincoln has been located within the city limits of Tyler and is known to frequent the East Loop 323 corridor area.
"Use caution when attempting to approach or apprehend Lincoln due to him having a history of evading and can be violent at times," the sheriff's office said.
If you have any information as to the whereabouts of Lincoln, please call the Smith County Sheriff’s Office at (903) 566-6600 or Det.. Jennifer Stockwell 903-705-0170.
The sheriff's office said anyone who harbors a child and is criminally negligent about whether the child is younger than 18 years of age and has voluntarily left home without the consent of a parent or guardian, can be charged with harboring a runaway, a Class A misdemeanor.