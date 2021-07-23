Two men were injured and are expected to be arrested after police say they had a gun battle near Van early Friday morning. Investigators are still looking for one man involved in the shooting.
Smith County Sheriff's Office deputies and Van Police Department officers responded to a shooting in the 19200 block of County Road 447 near Van after 12:30 a.m. Friday. A 911 caller reported a person was shot at this location and the suspect fled the scene in a white Ford Crown Victoria.
Officers found the victim, Jesse Lee Hasten, 29, of Mineola, and he was transported to UT Health Tyler for treatment, the sheriff's office said.
About 30 minutes later, police learned a gunshot victim, who was later identified as Matthew Aric Jones, checked himself into the emergency room at UT Health Quitman regarding a gunshot wound to the leg.
When Wood County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived, police said Jones fled the hospital on foot. The deputies located a silver Ford Crown Victoria in the parking lot that Jones drove. The officers secured the vehicle until Smith County investigators arrived.
Smith County deputies suspect Hasten and Jones were involved in a dispute at the address on CR 447, resulting in a gun battle between the two. Police are preparing arrest warrant affidavits for Hasten and Jones for the criminal offense of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Hasten is in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries after surgery. Jones' location is unknown and investigators don't know if he sought medical treatment elsewhere. His health and welfare is considered questionable at this time.
Anyone with information about Jones' whereabouts should call the Smith County Sheriff’s Office at (903) 566-6600.