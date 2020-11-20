The Smith County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a person was shot in the leg early Friday morning at a night club.
According to the sheriff's office, deputies responded at around 1 a.m. to a report of a shooting at Country River Club, located at 13087 Highway 271 in Tyler. The report stated that a male victim was shot in the leg and a male suspect fled the scene in a black four-door vehicle.
Deputies found the victim at the scene bleeding "profusely" from a gunshot wound to the leg. He was going in and out of consciousness and a deputy used a tourniquet above the wound to stop the bleeding, the sheriff's office said.
He was taken to UT Health in Tyler for treatment, and underwent emergency surgery. He is currently in serious condition.
The investigation is ongoing and further details will be released when available, according to police.