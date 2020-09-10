The Smith County Sheriff's Office has identified the woman who was killed after she was pinned between two vehicles at a Smith County business.
Jennifer MacWhirter, 58, of Bullard, was loading trash into a pickup late Tuesday in the 13000 block of County Road 192 in Tyler.
Smith County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded around 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday for a suspicious activity call. Deputies found the victim, later identified as MacWhirter, who was picking up trash at the location, deceased upon arrival.
The city of Bullard shared on Facebook Wednesday that MacWhirter was a city employee since 2004. She was the human resources director.
"She was always checking on others and willing to help where it was needed," the city wrote on the Facebook page. "She will be truly missed. Please respect the family during this difficult time and keep them in your thoughts and prayers."
The driver’s side door of the truck she had been loading was open and pushed all the way into the front quarter panel. Also, the truck was still running and in reverse, police said.
At this time, this incident appears to be accidental in nature. An investigation is ongoing.
Smith County Precinct 2 Justice of the Peace Andy Dunklin ordered an autopsy for MacWhirter and she was transported to Forensic Medical in Tyler.