A Smith County inmate died by suicide last week, according to the Smith County Sheriff's Office.
Around 12:50 p.m. Thursday, a Smith County Detention Officer alerted staff of an emergency situation in a side cell of the Smith County Jail. Officers immediately responded to the cell and found that "an inmate had wrapped an electrical cord around his neck and hung himself."
The inmate was identified as Nathan Lee Johns, 28, of Flint.
The sheriff's office said Monday afternoon in a press release that detention staff cut the cord and paramedics began CPR on the inmate but were unable to revive him.
"The inmate had previously pulled the electrical cord from the inmate phone box and was able to conceal it from staff," the sheriff's office said.
Per Smith County Sheriff’s Office protocol, Sheriff Larry Smith contacted the Texas Rangers to conduct an investigation into this incident.