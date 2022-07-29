An intoxicated driver killed a Smith County Sheriff's Deputy after he rammed his vehicle into the deputy who was outside his vehicle working a traffic stop early Friday morning.
The deputy, whose name has not been released, was working the stop with another deputy, Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith said during a press conference Friday morning. The vehicle was pulled over with its emergency lights on, and two people were handcuffed in the back of the patrol vehicle.
As one deputy sat in the passenger seat working the radio and computer, the other deputy was standing several feet behind the vehicle. About 25 minutes after the initial traffic stop, Smith said an intoxicated driver hit the deputy with his vehicle, traveling at a "very moderate to fast speed."
The impact pushed the deputy all the way under the patrol vehicle and caused severe injuries that later turned fatal.
The driver was 21-year-old Daniel Nyabuto, of Grand Prairie. He was arrested following the crash and charged with intoxication assault, which Smith said will be upgraded to intoxication manslaughter. He was taken into custody, booked in Smith County and moved to the Gregg County Jail.
Bond on the current charge was set at $750,000.
Smith said the deputy suffered head trauma in the crash and died in the intensive care unit around 6 a.m. this morning. He was surrounded by family and deputies.
Smith said he leaves behind a wife and children ages 4, 5 and 8. The other deputy also had minor injuries but has been released from the hospital.
The slightly injured deputy immediately got out to check on his partner when he discovered his severe head injuries. He also checked the occupants of Nyabuto's car and believed they were intoxicated, according to Smith.
The passenger of the vehicle was also arrested and charged with public intoxication.
News of the deputy’s death spread quickly and drew an outpouring of support from the law enforcement community.
The East Texas Peace Officers Association this morning on its Facebook page asked for prayers for the Smith County Sheriff’s office “and the family of a Young Deputy who has left us way too soon.”
Sheriff's offices in Rusk and Harrison counties on their Facebook pages posted an image of the Smith County Sheriff’s Office back with a black line over it.
The Wills Point Police Department on Facebook wrote, "Prayers for the family of the Smith County Deputy who lost his life early hours this morning due to a drunk driver and the rest of the Smith County Sheriff's Office. We love y'all."
The Texas Fallen Officers Foundation on Twitter posted, "Our thoughts and prayers to the Deputy's family and to the Smith County Sheriff Department."
This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.