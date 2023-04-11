In the Bible, David is called “a man after God's own heart” because he demonstrated his faith and was committed to following the Lord.
The Shepherd’s Heart Ministry takes this resolution to the hearts of some of East Texas’ youngest followers – high school seniors. And in doing so, five teens were recognized Monday night at South Springs Baptist Church in Tyler for their positive impact in the communities and schools through their faith and actions with the Spirit of David Award.
“You are all at the beginning of your journey,” said U.S. Congressman Nathanial Moran, the keynote speaker. “The Lord gives us safety and comfort, which He will give to you as you go through life.”
Moran came straight from Washington D.C. to present the young worshippers with words of wisdom.
“Don’t let the guilt of sins of your past dictate your future,” Moran said.
Moran spoke about his journey to Washington D.C., from playing football at Whitehouse High School to serving on Commissioners Court.
“Follow your goals… nobody else is going to do it for you,” he said. “When there’s hope, there is victory.”
In addition to words of wisdom from the congressman, Commissioner Judge Neal Franklin introduced a resolution, proclaiming April 10, 2023, as "The Spirit of David Awards Day" in Smith County.
“I cannot think of a group more deserving of this award than these young people,” Franklin said.
Robert Bardin, area director for Northeast Texas Fellowship of Christian Athletes, spoke of the importance of ‘passing the baton.’
“You have to pass the baton in order to finish the race,” he said.
The teens were each awarded with a plaque and a Bible.
“I know you all probably have several Bibles… it’s not just a book… it’s a tool to guide you though life,” Bardin said. “You are going to lead us, with the love and hope of Jesus Christ. You’re going to do unbelievable things.”
Mikyla Bachert, senior at Van High School, was recognized for her dedication to Jesus Christ at a young age and undergoing numerous challenges in her young life.
She endured a year’s worth of demanding eye therapy, only improving her eyes working together to a point where she had to undergo three separate eye surgeries due to extremely poor vision. She also had to overcome stomach issues that were near debilitating.
But nothing stopped her from participating in sports and excelling in school, blessed with athletic ability and a strong passion for basketball – she worked hard.
Mikyla served as vice president of FCA, as well as secretary; National Honor Society and a 4.0 student.
According to Kay Bachert, the head girls’ basketball coach, FCA sponsor at Van High School and the person who nominated her, Mikyla is the first to volunteer to lead prayer in team huddles.
“She loves the Lord with all her heart and truly has a desire to live her life accordingly,” Bachert said.
Claire Drinkard, senior at Cayuga High School, was recognized for the very embodiment of the “Spirit of David.”
“Claire is a disciple leader who seeks God’s will constantly,” said Lance Satterwhite, teacher and FCA sponsor and youth pastor and the person who nominated her.
She is currently the FCA president at her high school and has organized weekly public worship in nearby city parks, inviting students from all over the area, during her summer break.
According to Satterwhite, Claire called him over the summer declaring her path to God’s call to ministry.
“While she does not yet know exactly where that call will take her, she knows that she will be in some form of ministry,” he said.
Kaylee Bradley, who is homeschooled, was nominated by her pastor, Robert Burkett.
“Everywhere she goes and everything she does is a real reflection of our Lord Jesus,” Burkett said.
From volunteering in soup kitchen in Jacksonville to purchasing gifts with her own money to give to police and firefighters, Kaylee finds ways to show her appreciation and her love for Christ with those she serves.
“I have been her pastor for about 2 – 3 years and have seen a great relationship she has with the Lord,
Burkett said.
Tyson Wilson, a senior at Gilmer, was nominated by Alan Metzel, athletic director and head coach.
“Tyson gave his life to the Lord several years ago,” Metzel said.
From serving as a leader on his sports teams and the community, Tyson has proven that a quiet voice can make a big difference.
“He is a walking example of ‘love your neighbor as you love yourself’,” Metzel said.
Tyson has volunteered at New Beginnings Gilmer, served food at Bubba’s restaurant for Thanksgiving meal and has been involved in running community children’s sports.
“He is very selfless in how he interacts with both the teams he is on as well as the school at large,” Metzel said. “Tyson is a man of action more than words. His personality is quiet and not needing the spotlight.”
Out of the ashes of a ‘broken family’ McKenzie Peery personified determination and perseverance.
“She had known about Jesus but had not fully submitted her life to Him and understood what that means,” said Tracy Steele, teacher, coach and FCA sponsor and the person who nominated McKenzie. “She is truly a kind spirited soul. She is always inviting someone to come to FCA or church with her.”
The Chapel Hill High School senior has held leadership roles in nearly every group she has been a part of.
“She is one the most selfless and serving students I have ever known,” Steele said. “She has the busiest schedule but always makes time for others and meets the needs of others.”
McKenzie is currently the 2023 valedictorian, student council president, senior class vice president, National Honor Society officer, HOSA officer and varsity basketball and track athlete.
The meal was provided by Poke In Da Eye, and Nancy Taylor provided worship through song.
“We are all so proud of these young individuals,” said Rocky Gill, who served as the event emcee. “They are going to do amazing things.”