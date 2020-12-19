Precious

Precious is looking for a home for Christmas. She is a 5-year-old Australian shepherd mix who is available for adoption at the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People in Tyler. Precious really is precious. She is very affectionate and would be best suited in an adult household. Precious weighs about 50 pounds. She has been spayed, is current on starting vaccinations including rabies and has been microchipped for identification purposes. Precious will go home with a starter kit of food, a collar and leash and a certificate for ½ price on basic obedience from Tyler Obedience Training Club. For information on adopting Precious call 903 597-2471 or check the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People website – petsfurpeople.org. Due to COVID-19, Pets Fur People is closed to the public and is doing adoptions by appointment only. Adoption hours are Tuesday through Saturday 10 am until 5 p.m. — closed for lunch 1-2 p.m. The Humane Society’s Pets Fur People is the oldest no kill shelter in East Texas. They offer routine vaccinations except for rabies to the public for dogs and cats. Follow them on Facebook. Please be a responsible pet owner — spay or neuter your pets. Donations are appreciated at petsfurpeople.org.

 PETS FUR PEOPLE

