Editor's note: November is National Adoption Month.
A mother, father and daughter sat in their Chandler living room looking through an old photo album, reminiscing about how Gracey came into their lives.
Parents Andy and Gina Tucker said that when they got married, it was the second time for both of them. She had three children, while Andy had none.
From the start of their marriage, they had wanted to have children of their own, but it wasn’t working out until one day they received a call, she said.
“In the summer of 2004, this young woman called me that we went to church with and she said, ‘Mrs. Gina, I remember how you and Andy always wanted to have a baby, and I have a friend who is going to have one and can’t keep it. Do y'all want (the baby)?’ ” Gina said.
Andy said he was hesitant at first but remembers realizing that he was fighting the idea of adoption and decided at that point that he was all in.
Gina and Andy went to meet the young woman in Ennis, and they “fell in love with her,” Gina said.
After meeting, the woman decided she wanted them to adopt her baby, and they began going through the legal process, Gina said.
Gina and Andy would visit the woman during her pregnancy, Andy said. He remembers one time she told him to feel the baby kicking in her belly, and when he did, he said he could “feel Gracey even right then.”
He added that God was with them through the process of adopting Gracey. They never really knew what the outcome would be until the day they took her home.
“All along the way, we knew that the birth mom could back out at any time. That was her choice. It didn't matter what all paperwork we had ready,” Gina said. “If she decided to back out, then that would be her choice.”
When their daughter was born and they knew they would get to take her home, Gina said, “We named her Gracey because she was the gift we didn’t deserve.”
Today, Gracey Tucker is a junior at Brownsboro High School, enjoys photography and recently started driving.
She said she openly talks about her adoption with her peers, always telling them that it's a positive thing.
“It's definitely a conversation starter, which leads into telling them about my parents and how they've raised me and how I've grown up in church, kind of sharing my testimony,” Gracey said.
She added that people often ask her things she had never even thought of before, such as what she thinks life would be like if she had not been adopted. Gracey said she always tells them that Andy and Gina are her parents, and adoption is a normal thing.
“There's nothing really to tell them besides that I've been blessed with a good family,” she said.
Gina said adoption used to be seen in a more negative way, and she is happy it is more openly celebrated now.
“It’s a gift to be adopted and not something to be frowned upon or secretive,” she said.
Often people don't understand how people can love adopted children like their own, but "Gracey is ours," Gina Tucker said.
“She was born in our hearts — she’s ours."
She added that some also look down at birth mothers for giving up their child, but she sees it as a selfless act.
“She chose life for Gracey, and she realized she couldn’t give her what she needed, so it was a selfless thing that she did,” Gina said.
Gina and Andy are still in contact with Gracey’s birth mother. Gracey also has known her birth mother her whole life .
While Gracey always knew she was adopted, some details were told to her later, Gina said.
Today, the Tuckers, who all work in photography, use their skills to help children in the adoption system, Gina said.
They take pictures of children in Child Protective Services so they have professional photos to use during the adoption process, she said.
Gracey said she always has been around others in the foster care system and recently went to an all-girls foster home where she did some of the girl’s makeup for photos.
“I got to know those girls who were around my age and hear their stories,” she said.
She said when she was younger, she even asked for shoes and Foot Locker gift cards for one of her birthdays so she could donate them to children in the foster care system.
“I know there are so many children in foster care right now that don’t have a forever home,” Gina said.
Adoption may not be an easy road, but she hopes other people are encouraged to do it because every part of the process is worth it, and “the reward is greater than the cost always,” Gina said.
Andy added that things that are worth it are never easy.
“Gracey has been a blessing to not just us, but she has changed lives that we’ll never know,” he said.