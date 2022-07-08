A new brightly colored, geometric exhibit created to draw in people’s eyes has made its way to the Main Street Gallery in downtown Tyler.
Local Artist Ingrid Horner said she is excited to be able to show off her work to the community. She added that this will be her first solo show, and knowing people will be seeing just her work is exciting.
The title of Horner’s show is “Shaping up: Geometric interactions of form, shape and color.”
When choosing the title she said was thinking about what defined her art and represented the pieces she had chosen to display. She added that the “shaping up” portion is symbolic in the sense that she has grown as an artist and is now displaying her work for the community to see.
“I’m all about that interaction with the shapes, the forms and the color, and of course the design and the contrast and all the other elements to go into a piece are important, but those three things are really what my soul craves,” Horner said. “It’s combining those three things, to make something that people can appreciate.”
The pieces displayed are primarily brightly colored and geometric, inspired by things in daily life like shadows and shapes, Horner said. Color is especially something that draws her in and is an important aspect of her pieces, she said.
“I’m very drawn to the shapes and the colors,” Horner said. “I think, you know, color can enhance your mood, so I use it that way for myself and I hope that it has the same effect on other people as well.”
When creating the design of her pieces are typically planned more, but when it comes to colors those are “intuitive.” Horner said she chooses colors based on what feels right in the moment.
For her, Horner said she wants to make pieces that are different and would make herself and others want to look. She said if you think about an art gallery and the types of pieces that make you look twice, that is what she wants to create. Through shapes and color she feels she is able to do this.
Some of her pieces include a geometric rose, shapes spelling Tyler, Tx and shapes that say Rose City. These specifically are representative to the City of Tyler, Horner said.
“I thought that would be very representative of Tyler,” she said. “As an artist I flourished here, so I have a special feeling when I think about it. Really, here is where I kind of took off – (painting) was something that I always wanted to do and I just got serious here.”
“Everything has a season, everything that we do, I think in our lives. I don’t think I could have done this earlier on. Tyler was the place where I could make it happen.”
Horner’s art will be on display for the community to see at Gallery Main Street, 110 W. Erwin St., from July 8 to Sept. 5.