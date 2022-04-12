Severe weather causes widespread damage in Tyler

Editor's Note: This story will be routinely updated with new information. Please be sure to refresh your browser for the latest.
Thousands of East Texans are without power and first responders are on the scene of several reports of damage after a powerful storm hit the area Tuesday night.
Multiple intersections in the city of Tyler are without power and numerous trees and power lines are down.
Officials urge residents to take extreme caution on the roads as crews work to clear roadways.
The City of Tyler asks all motorists to treat intersections without power as four-way stops as they work to place temporary stop signs at intersections throughout the city.
Live updates:
TUESDAY
11:42 p.m. There are at least 24,386 ONCOR customers in Smith County who remain without power. View the latest outages across East Texas here.
10:15 p.m. The severe weather East Texas experienced tonight has moved into Louisiana but flash flood warnings are being issued for portions of the region. Use caution and do not drive through flooded roadways.
Local hospital receives damage but is fully operational
10:10 p.m. CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital Tyler released a statement about the damage seen at the hospital. Spokesperson William Knous said the hospital saw only "minor cosmetic damage, with no injuries reported and no structural or safety issues."
"The clinical and security teams temporarily enacted our severe weather procedures in order to maintain the safety of our patients, visitors and associates," Knous said. "The hospital is currently fully operational on generator power and we are working with the appropriate authorities to restore active service as soon as possible, however our high-quality patient care remains uninterrupted."
9:43 p.m. Tornado warning canceled for Henderson, Van Zandt, Rains and Hopkins counties. Tornado watch canceled for Franklin, Wood, Upshur, Gregg and Titus counties.
City of Tyler urges caution
9:30 p.m. Statement from the City of Tyler: "Officers with the Tyler Police Department are currently responding to numerous calls related to the weather. The City of Tyler’s street and signal departments have been notified of intersections without power and trees down in the roadway. ONCOR has been notified of power outages as well. Officers are in the process placing temporary traffic control devices at intersections with power outages and barricades on roadways with trees or powerlines down. Drivers are highly encouraged to drive with caution due to trees and debris in the roadway. Drivers are to also treat intersections normally controlled by a traffic light as a four-way stop."
9:03 p.m. Harrison, Panola and Rusk counties under a tornado warning until 9:45 p.m.
9:02 p.m. 30,000 ONCOR customers without power in Smith County. About 5,000 or 6,000 more without power in other areas of East Texas. See the full outage map here.
9 p.m. Severe thunderstorm warning continues until 9:30 p.m. for southeastern Smith, Harrison, Panola, Rusk, Upshur, Camp, Gregg and Cherokee counties.
8:55 p.m. Smith County Fire Marshal Jay Brooks tells our news partners at CBS19 that first responders are on the scene of several trees and power lines down. Brooks said at least one house was struck by a fallen tree along with other reports of damage from the severe weather.
8:36 p.m. Tornado warning issued for Gregg, Harrison and Marion counties until 9:15 p.m.
8:32 p.m. New severe thunderstorm warning expanded to Gregg, Rusk, Wood and Smith counties until 8:45 p.m. with winds possible of up to 70 mph, NWS says.
8:26 p.m. Tornado warning canceled for Smith, Upshur and Gregg counties.
8:25 p.m. UT Health reportedly on generator power due to outage, according to CBS19. Several more outages reported in Tyler.
8:20 p.m. NWS issues severe thunderstorm warning for Cherokee, Angelina, Nacogdoches and Rusk counties until 9:15 p.m.
8:15 p.m. Storm cell approaching intersection 271 and I-20 in Tyler. Large hail falling on Loop 323 near Highway 31. Storm capable of producing a tornado located near Hawkins. Severe weather is now heading toward the Gladewater, Gilmer area. Kilgore residents advised to get to safe place now.
8:09 p.m. Several power outages reported in Tyler.
8:05 p.m. Possible tornado on the ground in Tyler, CBS19 reports. NWS will need to survey to confirm any possible tornadoes.
7:58 p.m. Tornado warning issued for Tyler until 8:45 p.m. Smith, Upshur and Wood are all under the tornado warning.
7:46 p.m. NWS issues a severe thunderstorm warning until 8:45 p.m. for Tyler and surrounding areas including Henderson, Kilgore, Whitehouse, Bullard, Troup, Overton, Gladewater, Winona, Hawkins, parts of Northern Jacksonville, Concord, Cuney and Pritchett. "This storm will contain wind gusts up to 70 mph," according to NWS. These areas could also see penny-sized hail at this time.
7:38 p.m. Special weather statement issued by NWS for areas of East Texas including Mineola and Lindale until 8:15 p.m. The impacts could be 40 mph winds and half-inch hail. NWS advises getting to a safe, sturdy structure.
7:34 p.m. National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch until 2 a.m. for Smith County and surrounding East Texas counties below:
ANGELINA BOWIE CAMP CASS CHEROKEE FRANKLIN GREGG HARRISON HOUSTON MARION MORRIS NACOGDOCHES PANOLA RED RIVER RUSK SABINE SAN AUGUSTINE SHELBY SMITH TITUS TRINITY UPSHUR WOOD
7:14 p.m. Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Van Zandt, Rains and Anderson and Henderson until 8:15 and 8:30 p.m.
6 p.m. Anthony tells the Tyler Morning Telegraph news team that he advises residents to take warnings seriously. Read more about the difference between a watch and a warning, where you should shelter for safety and more here.
4:19 p.m. National Weather Service issues tornado watch until 11 p.m. for Henderson, Anderson and Van Zandt counties.