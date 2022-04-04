CBS19 meteorologists predict severe weather to hit Smith County area in the early morning hours on Tuesday morning.
The latest predictions from CBS19 show severe weather approaching the Tyler area around 1:45 a.m. early Tuesday morning.
According to meteorologist Brett Anthony, the biggest threat is damaging wind gusts in excess of 70 mph.
"We can't rule out a tornado or two as the night goes on," he said. "These thunderstorms will form into a thunderstorm complex that will be capable of producing 70-plus mph wind gusts, some hail and a brief tornado. Wind damage is our biggest threat tonight."
As of 7:40 p.m., a tornado watch is in effect for the following counties: Henderson, Hopkins, Rains, and Van Zandt until 2 a.m. Tuesday.
According to CBS19, more counties may be added as the storm system approaches later tonight. A watch means conditions are favorable for a tornado to form.
Here's a simulated radar animation of the evolution of the thunderstorms tonight. These thunderstorms will form into a thunderstorm complex that will be capable of producing 70+ mph wind gusts, some hail and a brief tornado. Wind damage is our biggest threat tonight. #txwx #etxwx pic.twitter.com/gA5A0kMQS1— Brett Anthony (@BrettCBS19) April 5, 2022
Officials advise being prepared for the severe weather by identifying a safe place within your home (inner room with no windows) and having at least two ways to receive weather alerts.
First Baptist Church in Henderson and Landmark Missionary Church in Mount Enterprise are both open tonight for safe shelters in East Texas.